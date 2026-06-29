Top 10 countries with the highest forex reserves in 2026: China at No. 1, India at #5

Seven Asian countries were listed in the Top 10 List. China stood at No. 1 while India was ranked #5.

Top 10 countries with the highest forex reserves in 2026: Data from IMF’s International Reserves and Foreign Currency Liquidity suggests that the largest present day reserve holders were shaped by the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis.

This made foreign capital during periods of market instability, susceptible. Several governments started accumulating large foreign exchange reserves as a safeguard, effectively treating them as a form of economic self-insurance.

The compiled data lists countries according to their foreign exchange reserves, excluding gold, using the most recent available figures reported between mid-2025 and the second quarter of 2026.

It is worth noting that Asian countries top the list, majorly. Seven of the top 10 listed here are Asian countries. USA ranks 13th on the list.