Top 10 countries with most spoken languages in the world: Papua New Guinea at No. 1, India ranked 4th

Top 10 countries that speak the most languages: Ethnologue, a reference catalog that documents all of the world’s known living languages, released its yearly report on top 10 countries with most spoken languages in the world.

Language diversity around the world has been distributed differently over time. The vast linguistic background, spread around the world is currently home to 7,170 living languages that reflect the rich history, cultural evolution, and geographical isolation of human communities.

From The Archives: Top 10 most widely spoken languages in the world; Indian languages in list

Geographically, Asia and Africa harbour the highest density of unique vernaculars, with Papua New Guinea standing as the ultimate global linguistic epicentre, boasting over 840 distinct languages spoken across its rugged terrain. India was ranked at No.4 in the Top 10 list with total number of languages recorded to be 453. The second and third spot have been given to Indonesia and Nigeria, respectively. Rank 5 and 6 have been secured by United States of America and Australia, pointing out to the diversity increase due to immigration. Rank 7, 8, 9 and 10 have been acquired by China, Mexico, Cameroon and Brazil respectively.