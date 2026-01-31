Top 10 countries with most gold reserves: How much gold does India hold?

Top 10 countries with most gold reserves: Gold continues to be one of the most important assets for countries around the world. Because gold is regarded as dependable, safe, and simple to trade during difficult economic times, central banks rely on it. Because of these characteristics, gold continues to be an important component of national reserves; central banks own around 20 per cent of all the gold that has ever been mined worldwide.

The International Monetary Fund’s International Financial Statistics (IFS) and public declarations are the sources of information on gold reserves. This information displays the amount of gold held by nations, the frequency of their purchases and sales, and the proportion of gold in their total foreign reserves

In 2026, gold has once again gained importance as the most trusted asset worldwide. With gold prices rising sharply, many countries are increasing their reserves to protect their economies from inflation, global conflicts, currency fluctuations, and financial uncertainty.

The World Gold Council regularly updates country-wise gold holdings using IMF data and official reports. Since central banks continue to buy and sell gold, rankings can change slightly from time to time.

With over 8,133 tonnes of gold, the United States continues to be the world’s largest holder of gold reserves. The US maintains a significant advantage over other countries thanks to its reserves, which are kept in multiple locations, such as the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and Fort Knox.

Europe also plays a major role in the global gold landscape. Germany, Italy, and France together hold thousands of tonnes of gold, much of it accumulated during the Bretton Woods era. These reserves still act as a foundation of financial stability for the region. When combined, Europe’s top economies rival the US in total gold holdings, even though the reserves are spread across different countries.

However, it is impossible to overlook Asia’s expanding influence in the gold market. As part of its strategy to diversify its assets and lessen its reliance on the US dollar, China has gradually grown its gold holdings over the past few years. Gold is becoming an even more crucial component of China’s long-term strategy due to growing geopolitical concerns.

India has also been adding to its gold hoard. The nation, which has one of the biggest economies in the world, has increased purchases to protect itself from dangers related to the global economy and currency volatility. Japan is not far behind, as it continues to hold a substantial gold hoard.

Now, let’s take a look at the top 10 countries with the highest gold reserves in the world.