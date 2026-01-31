Top 10 countries with most gold reserves: How much gold does India hold?

Top 10 countries with most gold reserves list: With over 8,133 tonnes of gold, the United States continues to be the world’s largest holder of gold reserves.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJan 31, 2026 04:50 PM IST
Top 10 countries with most gold reservesTop 10 countries with most gold reserves: In 2026, gold has once again gained importance as the most trusted asset worldwide
Make us preferred source on Google

Top 10 countries with most gold reserves: Gold continues to be one of the most important assets for countries around the world. Because gold is regarded as dependable, safe, and simple to trade during difficult economic times, central banks rely on it. Because of these characteristics, gold continues to be an important component of national reserves; central banks own around 20 per cent of all the gold that has ever been mined worldwide.

The International Monetary Fund’s International Financial Statistics (IFS) and public declarations are the sources of information on gold reserves. This information displays the amount of gold held by nations, the frequency of their purchases and sales, and the proportion of gold in their total foreign reserves

In 2026, gold has once again gained importance as the most trusted asset worldwide. With gold prices rising sharply, many countries are increasing their reserves to protect their economies from inflation, global conflicts, currency fluctuations, and financial uncertainty.

The World Gold Council regularly updates country-wise gold holdings using IMF data and official reports. Since central banks continue to buy and sell gold, rankings can change slightly from time to time.

With over 8,133 tonnes of gold, the United States continues to be the world’s largest holder of gold reserves. The US maintains a significant advantage over other countries thanks to its reserves, which are kept in multiple locations, such as the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and Fort Knox.

Europe also plays a major role in the global gold landscape. Germany, Italy, and France together hold thousands of tonnes of gold, much of it accumulated during the Bretton Woods era. These reserves still act as a foundation of financial stability for the region. When combined, Europe’s top economies rival the US in total gold holdings, even though the reserves are spread across different countries.

However, it is impossible to overlook Asia’s expanding influence in the gold market. As part of its strategy to diversify its assets and lessen its reliance on the US dollar, China has gradually grown its gold holdings over the past few years. Gold is becoming an even more crucial component of China’s long-term strategy due to growing geopolitical concerns.

Story continues below this ad

India has also been adding to its gold hoard. The nation, which has one of the biggest economies in the world, has increased purchases to protect itself from dangers related to the global economy and currency volatility. Japan is not far behind, as it continues to hold a substantial gold hoard.

Now, let’s take a look at the top 10 countries with the highest gold reserves in the world.

Rank
Country
Economic grouping
Gold Reserves (Tonnes)
Gold Reserves (Millions)
1. United States of America High income 8,133.46 1,000,311.84
2. Germany High income 3,350.25 412,038.36
3. Italy High income 2,451.84 301,544.57
4. France High income 2,437.00 299,719.91
5. Russia High income 2,329.63 286,514.97
6. China Upper middle income 2,303.51 283,301.72
7. India Lower middle income 880.18 108,250.89
8. Japan High income 845.97 104,043.88
9. Turkey Upper middle income 641.28 78,868.84
10. Netherlands High income 612.45 75,323.98

Table: World Gold Council Please note: The data provided is annual data as of September 2025 and was last updated in January 2026. While the table has been primarily sourced from the World Gold Council, the data referenced includes the Central Banks, the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and internal data.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
TISS
How TISS changed student union elections and why there’s a pushback against the move
Iran-US
Iran warns any US strike will face ‘swift and decisive’ blow: Live
Salman Khan on Abhinav Kashyap
Salman Khan files defamation case against Abhinav Kashyap for making 'derogatory' remarks; seeks Rs 9 cr in damages
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
Vijay 'feels bad' for Jana Nayagan producer amid censor row, says Karur stampede 'haunts' him: 'I look up to Shah Rukh Khan'
Women safety mumbai metro
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
IND vs NZ 5th T20 Live Cricket Score: India have already racked up an unassailable 3-1 lead in the 5-match series. (PHOTO: AP)
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I, Live Cricket Score
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates (AP Photo)
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
Kevin Warsh
Trump repeatedly clashed with Jerome Powell over interest rates. Will his Fed pick, Kevin Warsh, cut rates?
Kriti Sanon on using exosomes in her skincare routine
'I can't get enough of it': Decoding the science behind Kriti Sanon’s favourite new skincare active
Amazon’s Echo Show 11 combines a large display, Alexa smarts and smart home controls into a single, always-on screen for modern Indian homes. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)
Why Amazon’s new Rs 26,999 Echo Show 11 is the ultimate ‘silent observer’ for Indian homes
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I, Live Cricket Score
IND vs NZ 5th T20 Live Cricket Score: India have already racked up an unassailable 3-1 lead in the 5-match series. (PHOTO: AP)
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates (AP Photo)
Why Novak Djokovic can fancy his chances of beating Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open final
Why Amazon’s new Rs 26,999 Echo Show 11 is the ultimate ‘silent observer’ for Indian homes
Amazon’s Echo Show 11 combines a large display, Alexa smarts and smart home controls into a single, always-on screen for modern Indian homes. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)
What is Moltbook and why are AI bots talking to each other there?
The homepage of Moltbook, an experimental platform that lets autonomous AI agents interact, share information, and post without human participation.
We are building the most detailed human brain maps in the world: IIT-Madras Prof Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
'I can't get enough of it': Decoding the science behind Kriti Sanon’s favourite new skincare active
Kriti Sanon on using exosomes in her skincare routine
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Women safety mumbai metro
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement