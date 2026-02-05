Top 10 countries home to the most billionaires in 2025–26: India ranks in the top 3

Top 10 countries home to the most billionaires in 2025-26 list: About 196 self-made billionaires increased global wealth by $386.5 billion, bringing it to a new record of $15.8 trillion in 2025 — an increase of 13% in 12 months and the second-highest yearly growth in the report's history.

Written by: Cherry Gupta
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 5, 2026 12:01 PM IST
Top 10 countries home to the most billionaires in 2025–26: US and China lead the list.
Top 10 countries home to the most billionaires in 2025–26: Last year, in 2025, global billionaire wealth reached a record high, driven by business innovation and the largest wave of multi-generational inheritance on record, according to the UBS Billionaire Ambition Report published last December.

About 196 self-made billionaires increased global wealth by $386.5 billion, bringing it to a new record of $15.8 trillion in 2025 — an increase of 13 per cent in 12 months and the second-highest yearly growth in the report’s history.

As the number of billionaires rose by 8.8 per cent, increasing from 2,682 in 2024 to nearly 3,000 in 2025, the global billionaire map continues to shift as wealth creation accelerates in certain countries while stagnating in others.

In 2025, the US billionaire population expanded rapidly — from 89 to 924 individuals — while total billionaire wealth grew by 18 per cent to $6.9 trillion, accounting for 31.7 per cent of the global total.

Furthermore, China recorded the largest increase in billionaire wealth, adding $321.4 billion to reach $1.8 trillion and increasing its total to 470 billionaires with 70 new entrants, second only to the US.

While the United States and China continue to lead, several smaller economies recorded rapid percentage growth in their billionaire populations in 2025, notably Singapore (+66% year-on-year), Germany (+26.7% YoY), and Saudi Arabia (+113.2% YoY).

Top 10 countries home to the most billionaires in 2025

Top 10 Countries with Most Billionaires 2025
UBS Billionaire Ambitions Report • India Ranks Top 3
~3,000
Global Billionaires
$15.8T
Total Wealth
13%
Growth in 12 Months
#1
United States
North America
Total Billionaires
924
Wealth: $6.89 Trillion
Billionaire Growth: ↑ 11%
Wealth Growth: ↑ 18%
Global Share: 31.7% of total
#2
China
East Asia
Total Billionaires
470
Wealth: $1.77 Trillion
Billionaire Growth: ↑ 10%
Wealth Growth: ↑ 22%
New Entrants: 70 billionaires
#3
India
South Asia
Total Billionaires
188
Wealth: $888 Billion
Billionaire Growth: ↑ 2%
Wealth Growth: ↓ -1.9%
Wealth 2025: $888.2 billion
#4
Germany
Central Europe
Total Billionaires
156
Wealth: $692 Billion
Billionaire Growth: ↑ 33%
Wealth Growth: ↑ 26.7%
Wealth 2025: $692.1 billion
#5
United Kingdom
Western Europe
Total Billionaires
91
Wealth: $456 Billion
Billionaire Growth: ↑ 11%
Wealth Growth: ↑ 9.3%
Wealth 2025: $456.4 billion
#6
Switzerland
Central Europe
Total Billionaires
84
Wealth: $518 Billion
Billionaire Growth: ↓ -1%
Wealth Growth: ↑ 4.4%
Wealth 2025: $518.4 billion
#7
Hong Kong SAR
East Asia
Total Billionaires
76
Wealth: $328 Billion
Billionaire Growth: ↑ 3%
Wealth Growth: ↑ 0.6%
Wealth 2025: $328 billion
#8
Italy
Southern Europe
Total Billionaires
61
Wealth: $197 Billion
Billionaire Growth: ↓ -2%
Wealth Growth: ↓ -1.3%
Wealth 2025: $197.3 billion
#9
Singapore
Southeast Asia
Total Billionaires
55
Wealth: $259 Billion
Billionaire Growth: ↑ 17%
Wealth Growth: ↑ 66.4% (Highest)
Wealth 2025: $258.8 billion
#10
Taiwan
East Asia
Total Billionaires
51
Wealth: $164 Billion
Billionaire Growth: ↑ 9%
Wealth Growth: ↑ 19.2%
Wealth 2025: $163.6 billion
Source: UBS Billionaire Ambitions Report 2025 / PwC Database • US holds 31.7% of global billionaire wealth
Source: UBS  – Billionaire Ambitions Report 2025 / PwC Billionaires database and wealth assessment methodology  

Where does India stand among global billionaire hotspots?

Ranked third globally, India’s billionaire wealth remained broadly stable last year, with the number of billionaires edging up from 185 to 188.

Total wealth declined slightly (-1.9% YoY), from $905.6 billion to $888.2 billion in 2025, with the fortunes of India’s two richest billionaires falling by a combined $51.2 billion.

Cherry Gupta
Cherry Gupta
twitter

Cherry Gupta is an Assistant Manager – Content at The Indian Express. She leads the Top 10 section, curating list-based features on key national and international developments, and manages daily news content. She also produces SEO-driven articles and collaborates with the Lifestyle team to conduct interviews with notable artists and write workplace culture features. ... Read More

 

