Top 10 countries home to the most billionaires in 2025–26: India ranks in the top 3

Top 10 countries home to the most billionaires in 2025–26: Last year, in 2025, global billionaire wealth reached a record high, driven by business innovation and the largest wave of multi-generational inheritance on record, according to the UBS Billionaire Ambition Report published last December.
About 196 self-made billionaires increased global wealth by $386.5 billion, bringing it to a new record of $15.8 trillion in 2025 — an increase of 13 per cent in 12 months and the second-highest yearly growth in the report’s history.
As the number of billionaires rose by 8.8 per cent, increasing from 2,682 in 2024 to nearly 3,000 in 2025, the global billionaire map continues to shift as wealth creation accelerates in certain countries while stagnating in others.
In 2025, the US billionaire population expanded rapidly — from 89 to 924 individuals — while total billionaire wealth grew by 18 per cent to $6.9 trillion, accounting for 31.7 per cent of the global total.
Furthermore, China recorded the largest increase in billionaire wealth, adding $321.4 billion to reach $1.8 trillion and increasing its total to 470 billionaires with 70 new entrants, second only to the US.
While the United States and China continue to lead, several smaller economies recorded rapid percentage growth in their billionaire populations in 2025, notably Singapore (+66% year-on-year), Germany (+26.7% YoY), and Saudi Arabia (+113.2% YoY).
Source: UBS – Billionaire Ambitions Report 2025 / PwC Billionaires database and wealth assessment methodology
Ranked third globally, India’s billionaire wealth remained broadly stable last year, with the number of billionaires edging up from 185 to 188.
Total wealth declined slightly (-1.9% YoY), from $905.6 billion to $888.2 billion in 2025, with the fortunes of India’s two richest billionaires falling by a combined $51.2 billion.
