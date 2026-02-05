Top 10 countries home to the most billionaires in 2025–26: India ranks in the top 3

Top 10 countries home to the most billionaires in 2025–26: US and China lead the list. (Image: Freepik)

Top 10 countries home to the most billionaires in 2025–26: Last year, in 2025, global billionaire wealth reached a record high, driven by business innovation and the largest wave of multi-generational inheritance on record, according to the UBS Billionaire Ambition Report published last December.

About 196 self-made billionaires increased global wealth by $386.5 billion, bringing it to a new record of $15.8 trillion in 2025 — an increase of 13 per cent in 12 months and the second-highest yearly growth in the report’s history.

As the number of billionaires rose by 8.8 per cent, increasing from 2,682 in 2024 to nearly 3,000 in 2025, the global billionaire map continues to shift as wealth creation accelerates in certain countries while stagnating in others.