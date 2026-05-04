Top 10 countries with highest military spending: global defence outlay reaches $2.887 trillion; check where India stands

Countries with Highest Military Expenditure in 2025: The share of the world’s GDP spent on the military also edged up, moving from 2.4 per cent in 2024 to 2.5 per cent in 2025.

Top 10 largest military spenders in 2025: According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, global military spending continued to rise in 2025, reaching $2.887 trillion after increasing by 2.9 per cent. This marked the 11th straight year of growth.

Over the past decade, from 2016 to 2025, total spending has gone up by 41 per cent. However, the increase in 2025 was much smaller compared to the 9.7 per cent jump seen in 2024, making it the slowest growth rate since 2021.

The share of the world’s GDP spent on the military also edged up, moving from 2.4 per cent in 2024 to 2.5 per cent in 2025. On average, governments allocated 6.9 per cent of their budgets to defence in 2025, slightly lower than the 7.0 per cent recorded the previous year. Military spending per person across the world stood at $352 in 2025.