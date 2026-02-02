Power vs purpose: Top 10 countries on Responsible Nations Index 2026; here’s India’s global rank

Top 10 countries on Responsible Nation Index 2026 List: European countries largely dominate the top 10 rankings, with Singapore being the only Asian country leading the Responsible Nations Index 2026.

Written by: Cherry Gupta
2 min read
New Delhi
Updated: Feb 2, 2026 11:17 AM IST
Responsible Nations Index 2026: Top 10Responsible Nations Index 2026: Top 10 leading the list. (Representational Image)
Top 10 Countries on the Responsible Nation Index 2026: Singapore leads the Responsible Nations Index 2026, published by the World Intellectual Foundation (WIF) on January 19, amid rising geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, and increasing climate urgency.

Switzerland and Denmark follow in second and third place, respectively, emerging as leading countries in ethical governance and global accountability.

Going beyond traditional global rankings that focus on economic output or geopolitical influence, the WIF Responsible Nations Index assesses countries through the lens of responsibility and the collective good.

It evaluated 154 countries across four core dimensions: ethical governance, social welfare, environmental responsibility, and global accountability.

Notably, the rankings of the world’s largest economies — the United States at 66th and China at 68th — underscore the strong performance of developing countries, suggesting that economic size or military power does not necessarily translate into greater global responsibility. Pakistan is ranked 90th.

European countries predominantly rank highest on the index, reflecting a strong sense of responsibility.

In contrast, many countries in the Middle East and Africa rank lower on the index, including conflict-affected nations such as Syria (153rd) and Yemen (151st), which rank at the bottom.

Top 10 Most Responsible Countries in the World 2026:

Top 10 Most Responsible Nations 2026
World Intellectual Foundation Index • 154 Countries Evaluated
#1
Singapore
Asia
Responsibility Score
0.6194
Progress: 61.9%
Only Asian country in top 10
#2
Switzerland
Central Europe
Responsibility Score
0.5869
Progress: 58.7%
Ethical governance leader
#3
Denmark
Northern Europe
Responsibility Score
0.5837
Progress: 58.4%
Global accountability leader
#4
Cyprus
Eastern Mediterranean
Responsibility Score
0.5774
Progress: 57.7%
Strong social welfare systems
#5
Sweden
Northern Europe
Responsibility Score
0.5740
Progress: 57.4%
Environmental responsibility leader
#6
Czechia
Central Europe
Responsibility Score
0.5704
Progress: 57.0%
Balanced growth across pillars
#7
Belgium
Western Europe
Responsibility Score
0.5690
Progress: 56.9%
Strong governance systems
#8
Austria
Central Europe
Responsibility Score
0.5665
Progress: 56.6%
High social welfare standards
#9
Ireland
Western Europe
Responsibility Score
0.5634
Progress: 56.3%
People-centred governance
#10
Georgia
Caucasus
Responsibility Score
0.5581
Progress: 55.8%
Emerging responsibility leader
Source: World Intellectual Foundation Responsible Nations Index 2026 • 4 pillars: Ethics, Welfare, Environment, Accountability
Where does India rank?

India has been ranked 16th globally with a score of 0.5515, driven by measurable progress in healthcare access, social equity, environmental initiatives, and people-centred governance.

However, the index notes that sustained policy focus and balanced growth are crucial for India to strengthen its long-term responsibility performance.

