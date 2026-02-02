Power vs purpose: Top 10 countries on Responsible Nations Index 2026; here’s India’s global rank

Top 10 Countries on the Responsible Nation Index 2026: Singapore leads the Responsible Nations Index 2026, published by the World Intellectual Foundation (WIF) on January 19, amid rising geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, and increasing climate urgency.
Switzerland and Denmark follow in second and third place, respectively, emerging as leading countries in ethical governance and global accountability.
Going beyond traditional global rankings that focus on economic output or geopolitical influence, the WIF Responsible Nations Index assesses countries through the lens of responsibility and the collective good.
It evaluated 154 countries across four core dimensions: ethical governance, social welfare, environmental responsibility, and global accountability.
Notably, the rankings of the world’s largest economies — the United States at 66th and China at 68th — underscore the strong performance of developing countries, suggesting that economic size or military power does not necessarily translate into greater global responsibility. Pakistan is ranked 90th.
European countries predominantly rank highest on the index, reflecting a strong sense of responsibility.
In contrast, many countries in the Middle East and Africa rank lower on the index, including conflict-affected nations such as Syria (153rd) and Yemen (151st), which rank at the bottom.
India has been ranked 16th globally with a score of 0.5515, driven by measurable progress in healthcare access, social equity, environmental initiatives, and people-centred governance.
However, the index notes that sustained policy focus and balanced growth are crucial for India to strengthen its long-term responsibility performance.
