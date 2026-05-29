Top 10 countries most affected by terrorism 2025-26: Pakistan tops list; see where India stands

Top 10 countries most affected by terrorism 2025-26: The impact of terrorism declined significantly across the world in 2025, with the number of attacks, deaths, and injuries all falling sharply. The only category that worsened was hostage situations, mainly because of the hijacking of the Jaffar Express train in Pakistan, where 442 people were taken hostage. Without this single incident, the total number of hostages worldwide would have fallen by 30 per cent compared to 2024.

The drop in attacks and deaths helped improve the terrorism situation in many countries.

According to the Global Terrorism Index 2026, 81 countries showed improvement in their scores in 2025, marking the second-largest yearly improvement in the history of the Index. Only 19 countries recorded a worsening situation, the lowest number ever.