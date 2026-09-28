Top 10 countries for travel and tourism: Japan knocks US off top spot in WEF tourism index

Top 10 countries for travel and tourism: The World Economic Forum (WEF) has released its Travel and Tourism Development Index 2026, which assesses countries not only on tourism competitiveness but also on the sustainability and resilience of their travel sectors.

Japan topped the 2026 index, moving up two places and displacing the United States from No. 1. Australia also climbed two places to fourth, behind Spain. China, ranked eighth, recorded one of the fastest rates of improvement among the countries assessed.

Japan welcomed a record 42.7 million international visitors in 2025, according to the report.

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WEF attributed part of the growth to efforts by the Japan National Tourism Organization to diversify tourism and promote regional destinations beyond major cities such as Tokyo, Hiroshima, and Osaka.