Top 10 countries for retirement report and index 2026: How Uruguay beat Spain and Portugal to top spot

Top 10 countries for retirement report and index 2026: Uruguay has been named the best country in the world for retirees, taking the No. 1 spot in the annual Global Retirement Report and Index 2026 published by Global Citizen Solutions.
The overall rankings are derived from a composite score calculated across five weighted pillars: quality of life, mobility and citizenship, tax, cost and investment, and administrative procedure, including processing speed and family inclusion.
With a near-perfect score of 99.90, Uruguay emerged as the world’s premier retirement destination and was one of only two top-10 nations to score at least 75 in every evaluation category. Mauritius, Spain, and Costa Rica were ranked at No. 2, 3, and 4, respectively. Portugal, Paraguay, and Latvia were ranked at No. 5, 6, and 7, respectively. Andorra and Italy were ranked 8th and 9th, respectively, while Greece closed out the top 10 list.
A primary driver behind Uruguay’s top ranking is its streamlined immigration and naturalisation pathway. Eligible applicants can apply directly for citizenship without completing a prior temporary residency period. The index also highlights Uruguay’s manageable monthly income requirement of $1,700, along with short routes to naturalisation: three years for married applicants and five years for single applicants.
According to the report, the modern concept of retirement has shifted away from simply withdrawing from active life. Patricia Casaburi, CEO of Global Citizen Solutions, noted that the concept of retirement has changed over the years. Earlier, retirement was closely tied to withdrawing from active life.
But lately, retirement has become a deliberate new chapter. Casaburi added that retirement involves more than safety. Quality of life after retirement also has to be healthier, lighter in taxes, and richer in possibility than the life left behind, Casaburi said.
|Rank
|Country
|1.
|Uruguay
|2.
|Mauritius
|3.
|Spain
|4.
|Costa Rica
|5.
|Portugal
|6.
|Paraguay
|7.
|Latvia
|8.
|Andorra
|9.
|Italy
|10.
|Greece