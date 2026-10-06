Top 10 countries for retirement report and index 2026: How Uruguay beat Spain and Portugal to top spot

Top 10 countries for retirement report and index 2026: Uruguay has been named the best country in the world for retirees, taking the No. 1 spot in the annual Global Retirement Report and Index 2026 published by Global Citizen Solutions.

The overall rankings are derived from a composite score calculated across five weighted pillars: quality of life, mobility and citizenship, tax, cost and investment, and administrative procedure, including processing speed and family inclusion.

With a near-perfect score of 99.90, Uruguay emerged as the world’s premier retirement destination and was one of only two top-10 nations to score at least 75 in every evaluation category. Mauritius, Spain, and Costa Rica were ranked at No. 2, 3, and 4, respectively. Portugal, Paraguay, and Latvia were ranked at No. 5, 6, and 7, respectively. Andorra and Italy were ranked 8th and 9th, respectively, while Greece closed out the top 10 list.