Top 10 countries for healthcare quality revealed: Malaysia leads, India ranks 3rd

Ipsos, a market research company, recently released the Ipsos Quality of Care Perception Index, which highlights 32 surveyed countries, ranked from highest to lowest healthcare quality.

Malaysia ranked No. 1 among the top 10 countries with the best healthcare. Singapore ranked No. 2 while India ranked No. 3 on the top 10 list.

In a press release, Ipsos said, “As healthcare systems worldwide struggle with long waiting times, workforce shortages and declining public confidence, India stands out for the high levels of trust, perceived accessibility and optimism among its citizens. However, affordability remains the country’s most pressing healthcare challenge.”

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The research company also noted that 68 per cent of Indians rate the quality of healthcare in India positively, while 64 per cent trust the quality of healthcare provided to them.