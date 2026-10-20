Top 10 countries for healthcare quality revealed: Malaysia leads, India ranks 3rd

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According to a 32-country Ipsos survey, 68 per cent of Indians rate domestic healthcare positively, placing India just behind Malaysia and Singapore in top 10 countries with the best healthcare in 2026.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
2 min readUpdated: Oct 20, 2026 05:14 PM IST
healthcareMalaysia ranked No. 1 in the Quality of Care Perception Index while India made it under the top 5 countries. (Photo credit: unsplash)
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Ipsos, a market research company, recently released the Ipsos Quality of Care Perception Index, which highlights 32 surveyed countries, ranked from highest to lowest healthcare quality.

Malaysia ranked No. 1 among the top 10 countries with the best healthcare. Singapore ranked No. 2 while India ranked No. 3 on the top 10 list.

In a press release, Ipsos said, “As healthcare systems worldwide struggle with long waiting times, workforce shortages and declining public confidence, India stands out for the high levels of trust, perceived accessibility and optimism among its citizens. However, affordability remains the country’s most pressing healthcare challenge.”

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The research company also noted that 68 per cent of Indians rate the quality of healthcare in India positively, while 64 per cent trust the quality of healthcare provided to them.

Confidence in healthcare systems seems to be under pressure, and India is among the countries with the highest levels of confidence in the quality of healthcare and treatment.

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Methodology

Ipsos conducted a survey of 32 countries on its online platform between July 13 and August 7, 2026. Ipsos interviewed 22,528 adults across the countries. A sample of approximately 1,000 individuals was collected in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain, India, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, and the US.

A sample of 500 individuals was surveyed in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, Thailand, Türkiye, and Vietnam.

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The global country average reflects the average result across all countries and markets where the survey was conducted. However, the average has not been adjusted for the size of each country’s or market’s population.

Vietnam ranked No. 4, while Australia and the Netherlands ranked No. 5 and 6, respectively. Thailand and South Korea ranked No. 7 and 8, respectively. Spain ranked No. 9, while South Africa rounded out the top 10.

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Top 10 countries in Quality of Care Perception Index

Rank Country
1. Malaysia
2. Singapore
3. India
4. Vietnam
5. Australia
6.  Netherlands
7. Thailand
8. South Korea
9. Spain
10. South Africa

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

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