Top 10 countries for expats in 2026: Panama No.1 for third time in a row

For three straight years, Panama has led the InterNations Expat Insider rankings, coming in 1st out of 31 destinations for 2026. (photo credit: unsplash)

Best places to build a life abroad: InterNations, a platform for expatriates, has released its Expat Insider report with lists of the world’s best and worst countries for expats for 2026, prepared based on an online questionnaire.

As many as 7,786 expats participated in the survey, representing 162 nationalities and living in countries or territories worldwide. The target audience of expats included foreign assignees, international retirees, people who moved abroad to join a partner, and others who relocated for various other reasons.

A sample size of at least 50 survey participants per destination was required for a specific country to be considered in the overall ranking. For the 2026 ranking, 31 destinations met this requirement. An expat is defined as a person who lives and works away from their native country.