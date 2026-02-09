Top 10 countries by R&D spending: China overtakes US. See where India ranks

Global Innovation Index 2025; List of Countries by R&D Spending in 2024-25: India is among the top 10.

Top 10 largest countries by R&D spending in 2025: Global research and development (R&D) expenditure reached an estimated $2.87 trillion in 2024, according to the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

This represents a nearly 3 per cent increase from the previous year and almost a threefold rise since 2000, based on data from the Global Innovation Index Database released in December 2024.

Global R&D, in USD trillion, 2000 VS 2024

Source: WIPO estimates based on GII Database and data from Eurostat, OECD, RICYT, and UNESCO UIS (see background information)

Asia continued to expand its share of global R&D, accounting for about 45 per cent of total spending in 2024.

China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea all ranked among the world’s top 10 R&D spenders.

Several emerging economies, including Turkey, Egypt, India, Thailand, Poland, and Saudi Arabia, also increased their global R&D presence during the year.