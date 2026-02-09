Top 10 countries by R&D spending: China overtakes US. See where India ranks

Global Innovation Index 2025, Countries by R&D Spending: China emerged as the world’s largest R&D spender in 2024, nearly tying with the United States.

Written by: Cherry Gupta
Updated: Feb 9, 2026 12:19 PM IST
Global Innovation Index 2025; List of Countries by R&D Spending in 2024-25: India is among the top 10.
Top 10 largest countries by R&D spending in 2025: Global research and development (R&D) expenditure reached an estimated $2.87 trillion in 2024, according to the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

This represents a nearly 3 per cent increase from the previous year and almost a threefold rise since 2000, based on data from the Global Innovation Index Database released in December 2024.

Global R&D, in USD trillion, 2000 VS 2024 Global R&D, in USD trillion, 2000 VS 2024
Source: WIPO estimates based on GII Database and data from Eurostat, OECD, RICYT, and UNESCO UIS (see background information)

Asia continued to expand its share of global R&D, accounting for about 45 per cent of total spending in 2024.

Latest Read | Top 10 countries home to the most billionaires in 2025–26: India ranks in the top 3

China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea all ranked among the world’s top 10 R&D spenders.

Several emerging economies, including Turkey, Egypt, India, Thailand, Poland, and Saudi Arabia, also increased their global R&D presence during the year.

In contrast, countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Canada, Russia, Brazil, and the United Kingdom recorded declines in their R&D spending shares.

Where do China and the US rank globally?

China emerged as the world’s largest R&D spender in 2024, nearly tying with the United States.

Story continues below this ad

Its expenditure reached $785.9 billion, marking an almost 20-fold increase since 2000.

China was also the biggest gainer, increasing its share of global R&D by more than 23 percentage points.

Also Read | Global Risks Report 2026: Top 10 risks that will shape the world in 2026, 2028, and 2036

The US ranked second, allocating $781.8 billion to R&D in 2024, roughly double its spending over the past 24 years.

However, the US saw a significant decline of 9.7 percentage points in its share of global R&D.

Story continues below this ad

Japan, which ranked third, experienced a similar trend, with its share falling by 7.2 percentage points.

The world’s top 10 largest countries by R&D spending in 2024 (measured in dollars at 2015 purchasing power parity):

Reflecting the growing significance of innovation-driven growth across advanced and emerging economies, here are the top 10 countries spending the most on R&D in 2024:

Top 10 Countries by R&D Spending 2024-25
WIPO Global Innovation Index • USD 2015 PPP
$2.87T
Global R&D 2024
3%
Year-on-Year Growth
45%
Asia's Share
#1
China
East Asia
R&D Spending 2024
$785.9B
20x increase since 2000 • +23pp global share
#2
United States
North America
R&D Spending 2024
$781.8B
2x since 2000 • -9.7pp global share decline
#3
Japan
East Asia
R&D Spending 2024
$186.0B
-7.2pp global share decline
#4
Germany
Central Europe
R&D Spending 2024
$132.2B
Europe's largest R&D investor
#5
Republic of Korea
East Asia
R&D Spending 2024
$126.4B
High R&D intensity economy
#6
United Kingdom
Western Europe
R&D Spending 2024
$86.5B
Leading European innovator
#7
India
South Asia
R&D Spending 2024
$75.7B
3x since 2000 • ~10% of China's spending
#8
France
Western Europe
R&D Spending 2024
$65.8B
Major European R&D hub
#9
Türkiye
Middle East
R&D Spending 2024
$43.2B
Emerging R&D economy
#10
Brazil
South America
R&D Spending 2024
$38.4B
Latin America's R&D leader
Source: WIPO estimates based on GII Database, Eurostat, OECD, RICYT, UNESCO UIS • Global R&D tripled since 2000
What is India’s rank?

India ranked seventh globally, with R&D spending of $75.73 billion in 2024. While this figure is about one-tenth of China’s expenditure, it represents a more than threefold increase from $20.8 billion over the past two decades.

