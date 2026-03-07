Top 10 countries by annual industrial robot installations in 2026: India among fastest-growing markets; China far ahead

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Global Ranking in Annual Robot Installations Worldwide: Artificial intelligence has been at the centre of global discussions in recent months, particularly after India hosted the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi from February 16 to 20. While much of the focus has been on AI innovation and policy, industrial robotics continues to play a major role in bringing automation into real-world manufacturing. Robots are no longer limited to a few advanced economies and have become essential for improving productivity and competitiveness in factories around the world.
According to the latest data from the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), industrial robot installations have reached record levels. Around 5,42,000 robots were installed globally in 2024, more than double the number recorded a decade ago. Annual deployments crossed the 5,00,000 mark for the fourth consecutive year.
The total number of operational robots worldwide rose to 46,64,000 units in 2024, reflecting a 9 per cent increase from the previous year. Although installations were slightly below the peak recorded two years earlier, 2024 still marked the second-highest level ever. Asia dominated global installations with a 74 per cent share, followed by Europe at 16 per cent and the Americas at 9 per cent.
Takayuki Ito noted that industries across the world are rapidly shifting towards digitalisation and automation, which has significantly increased demand for industrial robots.
Asia remained the largest robotics market. China accounted for 54 per cent of global installations in 2024, with 2,95,000 robots deployed, the highest annual figure ever recorded. Domestic manufacturers also surpassed foreign suppliers for the first time, capturing 57 per cent of the Chinese market. The country’s total operational robot stock crossed 2 million units.
Japan followed with 44,500 installations, a slight decline of 4 per cent, while the Republic of Korea installed 30,600 units. India recorded strong growth with 9,100 installations, up 7 per cent, driven largely by the automotive sector, and ranked sixth globally.
In Europe, robot installations declined 8 per cent to 85,000 units in 2024, though this was still the region’s second-highest total on record. Germany remained the largest market with 26,982 installations, followed by Italy with 8,783 units. Spain installed 5,100 robots, while France recorded 4,900 units. The United Kingdom saw installations fall sharply by 35 per cent to 2,500 units after a temporary tax incentive programme ended.
In the Americas, robot installations stayed above 50,000 units for the fourth year in a row, reaching 50,100 in 2024. The United States led the region with 34,200 installations, accounting for 68 per cent of the total. Mexico installed 5,600 units, largely driven by the automotive sector, while Canada recorded 3,800 installations.
Looking ahead, the robotics sector is expected to keep growing despite economic uncertainties. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the International Monetary Fund estimate global economic growth of around 2.9 to 3.1 per cent in 2026. While geopolitical tensions and trade disruptions may affect markets, the long-term outlook for automation remains positive. Global robot installations are projected to surpass 7,00,000 units annually by 2028.
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Installations
|
Key Industry Driver
|
1
|
China
|
295,000
|
Broad manufacturing expansion
|
2
|
Japan
|
44,500
|
Electronics & automotive
|
3
|
United States
|
34,200
|
Automotive & general industry
|
4
|
Republic of Korea
|
30,600
|
Electronics & automotive
|
5
|
Germany
|
26,982
|
Automotive manufacturing
|
6
|
India
|
9,100
|
Automotive sector
|
7
|
Italy
|
8,783
|
Automotive & machinery
|
8
|
Mexico
|
5,600
|
Automotive exports
|
9
|
Spain
|
5,100
|
Automotive production
|
10
|
France
|
4,900
|
Industrial automation
Source: International Federation of Robotics