Top 10 countries by annual industrial robot installations in 2026: India among fastest-growing markets; China far ahead

Global Ranking in Annual Robot Installations Worldwide: Artificial intelligence has been at the centre of global discussions in recent months, particularly after India hosted the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi from February 16 to 20. While much of the focus has been on AI innovation and policy, industrial robotics continues to play a major role in bringing automation into real-world manufacturing. Robots are no longer limited to a few advanced economies and have become essential for improving productivity and competitiveness in factories around the world.

According to the latest data from the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), industrial robot installations have reached record levels. Around 5,42,000 robots were installed globally in 2024, more than double the number recorded a decade ago. Annual deployments crossed the 5,00,000 mark for the fourth consecutive year.