Top 10 cities with the most public toilets: Chiang Mai on top, European cities dominate list

Top 10 Cities with the Most Public Toilets: Public toilets are one of the most significant amenities to look out for. Even if they are not the talked most about. Often we try to control the call of nature, this directly proportions to the accessibility to public convenience. Trying to track down a clean bathroom even while commute can feel like an almost impossible mission when you’re in a pinch.
Locating a hygienic public washroom while on a trip can feel like a difficult quest during urgent moments. In its broad study, QS Supplies analysed public toilet access across global cities and tourist hotspots, paying special attention to availability within the United States and the United Kingdom.
QS Supplies analysed OpenStreetMap data to calculate the number of public toilets per 100,000 people across major cities worldwide, including in the US and UK. By combining these city metrics, they determined the overall national average for each country.
Locations lacking defined borders on OpenStreetMap were removed from the dataset. Additionally, the team made manual corrections for cities with inflated figures caused by university campus restrooms, which are typically off limits to the general public.
Among the main findings, Chiang Mai, Thailand, ranks first globally for large cities with 92.7 public toilets per 100,000 people. Zurich, Switzerland, offers the best access among global tourist hotspots at 76.5 restrooms per 100,000 residents. Meanwhile, Exeter tops the UK with 38.7 per 100,000, and Salt Lake City claims the highest density in the U.S. (and fifth highest worldwide) at 66.6 restrooms per 100,000 people.
With 92.7 public toilets per 100,000 people, Thailand’s second largest city, Chiang Mai, leads the world in public restroom availability according to OpenStreetMap records.
|Rank
|City
|Country
|1
|Chiang Mai
|Thailand
|2
|Bern
|Switzerland
|3
|Basel
|Switzerland
|4
|Zurich
|Switzerland
|5
|Salt Lake City
|Unites States
|6
|Christchurch
|New Zealand
|7
|Graz
|Austria
|8
|Espoo
|Finland
|9
|Linz
|Austria
|10
|Honolulu
|United States