Top 10 cities with the most public toilets: Chiang Mai on top, European cities dominate list

Top 10 Cities with the Most Public Toilets: Public toilets are one of the most significant amenities to look out for. Even if they are not the talked most about. Often we try to control the call of nature, this directly proportions to the accessibility to public convenience. Trying to track down a clean bathroom even while commute can feel like an almost impossible mission when you’re in a pinch.

Locating a hygienic public washroom while on a trip can feel like a difficult quest during urgent moments. In its broad study, QS Supplies analysed public toilet access across global cities and tourist hotspots, paying special attention to availability within the United States and the United Kingdom.