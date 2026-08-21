Top 10 busiest airports in the world in August 2026: Atlanta Int’l airport maintains No. 1 spot

In its August 2026 report on global airport activity, the Official Airline Guide (OAG) awarded Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) the top position. (photo credit: wikimedia commons)

World’s busiest international airports rankings: Official Airline Guide (OAG), in its latest ranking for the world’s busiest airports as of August 2026, has placed Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) at the top spot, with 5.44 million seats, maintaining capacity levels equal to August 2025, building on foundational data from ACI (Airports Council International).

Backed by strong summer domestic schedules, Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) retained second place with over 5.07 million seats, recording strong 9% year-on-year growth.

The original list from ACI ranks the world’s busiest hubs based on annual passenger traffic. By and large, the presented data tracks traffic across more than 2,800 airports in over 180 countries and territories.