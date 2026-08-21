Top 10 busiest airports in the world in August 2026: Atlanta Int’l airport maintains No. 1 spot

World's Busiest Airport List in 2026: OAG’s August 2026 scheduled seat data offers a real-time look at dynamic market shifts. Atlanta retained the overall top spot, but Shanghai Pudong emerged as the month's biggest mover, surging from 7th to 3rd globally due to 11% capacity growth.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
2 min readAug 21, 2026 04:30 PM IST
airportsIn its August 2026 report on global airport activity, the Official Airline Guide (OAG) awarded Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) the top position. (photo credit: wikimedia commons)
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World’s busiest international airports rankings: Official Airline Guide (OAG), in its latest ranking for the world’s busiest airports as of August 2026, has placed Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) at the top spot, with 5.44 million seats, maintaining capacity levels equal to August 2025, building on foundational data from ACI (Airports Council International).

Backed by strong summer domestic schedules, Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) retained second place with over 5.07 million seats, recording strong 9% year-on-year growth.

The original list from ACI ranks the world’s busiest hubs based on annual passenger traffic. By and large, the presented data tracks traffic across more than 2,800 airports in over 180 countries and territories.

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At the third spot is Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG), placed with over 4.99 million seats, posting the strongest growth. It was followed by Istanbul Airport (IST) that recorded 4.83 million seats. Tokyo Haneda Airport came in the fifth place with over 4.80 million seats, with capacity declining slightly by 1 per cent year-on-year.

While Dubai International Airport maintains its spot as No. 2 in the overall busiest airports ranking, airspace adjustments caused its total monthly scheduled capacity to fall 15 per cent year-over-year. This lowered its position in short-term monthly seat rankings. It is on the 7th position currently. In the broader Asia-Pacific region, OAG ranks Delhi as the 5th busiest airport, trailing only Shanghai Pudong, Tokyo Haneda, Guangzhou Baiyun, and Beijing Capital

Annual passenger totals reveal long-term travel trends, but monthly seat capacity provides a real-time snapshot of market momentum.

Top 10 busiest global airports by total scheduled seat capacity for August 2026

Rank Airports Country Total August Seats 
1. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport United States 5.43 mn
2. Chicago O’Hare International Airport United States 5.06 mn
3. Shanghai Pudong International Airport China 4.99 mn
4. Istanbul Airport Turkey 4.82 mn
5. Tokyo Haneda Airport Japan 4.80 mn
6. Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport China 4.79 mn
7. Dubai International Airport UAE 4.54 mn
8.  London Heathrow Airport United Kingdom 4.50 mn
9. Denver International Airport United States 4.46 mn
10. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport United States 4.40 mn

Source: Official Airline Guide (OAG)

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