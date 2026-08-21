Top 10 busiest airports in the world in August 2026: Atlanta Int’l airport maintains No. 1 spot

World’s busiest international airports rankings: Official Airline Guide (OAG), in its latest ranking for the world’s busiest airports as of August 2026, has placed Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) at the top spot, with 5.44 million seats, maintaining capacity levels equal to August 2025, building on foundational data from ACI (Airports Council International).
Backed by strong summer domestic schedules, Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) retained second place with over 5.07 million seats, recording strong 9% year-on-year growth.
The original list from ACI ranks the world’s busiest hubs based on annual passenger traffic. By and large, the presented data tracks traffic across more than 2,800 airports in over 180 countries and territories.
At the third spot is Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG), placed with over 4.99 million seats, posting the strongest growth. It was followed by Istanbul Airport (IST) that recorded 4.83 million seats. Tokyo Haneda Airport came in the fifth place with over 4.80 million seats, with capacity declining slightly by 1 per cent year-on-year.
While Dubai International Airport maintains its spot as No. 2 in the overall busiest airports ranking, airspace adjustments caused its total monthly scheduled capacity to fall 15 per cent year-over-year. This lowered its position in short-term monthly seat rankings. It is on the 7th position currently. In the broader Asia-Pacific region, OAG ranks Delhi as the 5th busiest airport, trailing only Shanghai Pudong, Tokyo Haneda, Guangzhou Baiyun, and Beijing Capital
Annual passenger totals reveal long-term travel trends, but monthly seat capacity provides a real-time snapshot of market momentum.
|Rank
|Airports
|Country
|Total August Seats
|1.
|Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
|United States
|5.43 mn
|2.
|Chicago O’Hare International Airport
|United States
|5.06 mn
|3.
|Shanghai Pudong International Airport
|China
|4.99 mn
|4.
|Istanbul Airport
|Turkey
|4.82 mn
|5.
|Tokyo Haneda Airport
|Japan
|4.80 mn
|6.
|Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport
|China
|4.79 mn
|7.
|Dubai International Airport
|UAE
|4.54 mn
|8.
|London Heathrow Airport
|United Kingdom
|4.50 mn
|9.
|Denver International Airport
|United States
|4.46 mn
|10.
|Dallas Fort Worth International Airport
|United States
|4.40 mn
Source: Official Airline Guide (OAG)