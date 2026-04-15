World’s busiest airports in 2025: No Indian airport in top 10; check which is at No 1

World’s Busiest Airports Ranking in 2025: In Europe, only two airports made it into the global top 10:

World’s Busiest Airports Global Ranking in 2025: Global air travel continued to rebound strongly last year, with passenger numbers reaching new highs, though 2026 has already brought fresh uncertainty to the sector. At the top of the list of the World’s Busiest Airports once again is the US’s Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which handled an impressive 106.3 million passengers in 2025. Despite retaining its long-standing No 1 position, the airport saw a slight dip, down 1.6 per cent from 2024 and nearly 4 per cent compared to 2019 figures.

According to preliminary data released by Airports Council International (ACI), total passenger traffic worldwide is estimated to hit 9.8 billion in 2025 — that is a 3.6 per cent increase compared to 2024 and about 7.3 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2019.