World’s busiest airports in 2025: No Indian airport in top 10; check which is at No 1

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World’s Busiest Airports Global Ranking in 2025: Global air travel continued to rebound strongly last year, with passenger numbers reaching new highs, though 2026 has already brought fresh uncertainty to the sector. At the top of the list of the World’s Busiest Airports once again is the US’s Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which handled an impressive 106.3 million passengers in 2025. Despite retaining its long-standing No 1 position, the airport saw a slight dip, down 1.6 per cent from 2024 and nearly 4 per cent compared to 2019 figures.
According to preliminary data released by Airports Council International (ACI), total passenger traffic worldwide is estimated to hit 9.8 billion in 2025 — that is a 3.6 per cent increase compared to 2024 and about 7.3 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2019.
The rankings are based on total passenger numbers, including both arrivals and departures, with transit passengers counted just once. Atlanta has now held the title of the world’s busiest airport for 27 of the past 28 years, losing it only in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic severely disrupted global travel.
Coming in second for the third year in a row is Dubai International Airport. Airports across the Asia-Pacific region are still recovering from pandemic setbacks, but some have made notable gains.
Tokyo Haneda Airport in Japan climbed one spot from 2024 and two from 2019, while Shanghai Pudong International Airport surged from 10th place to fifth, surpassing its pre-pandemic rank.
Meanwhile, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in China made a remarkable leap, from 57th in 2022 to ninth in 2025.
Even with strong overall numbers, the outlook for 2026 remains uncertain. Factors like geopolitical tensions and a fragile global economy could impact how air traffic performs this year. In fact, Dubai International Airport has already faced major disruptions in 2026 due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
In Europe, only two airports made it into the global top 10. London Heathrow Airport ranked seventh with 84,482,126 passengers in 2025, slipping from fifth place, the year before. Close behind was Istanbul Airport, which handled 84,437,710 passengers. Although it dropped from seventh to eighth place, its growth since 2019—when it ranked 28th—has been significant.
When it comes specifically to international travel, Dubai leads the world. Dubai International Airport recorded 95,192,160 international passengers in 2025. Since the UAE does not have domestic flights, all its traffic is international.
London Heathrow Airport ranked second for international passengers, with 79,874,784, meaning roughly 4.6 million travellers flew domestic routes. Incheon International Airport took third place, followed by Singapore Changi Airport in fourth.
|Rank
|Airports
|Country
|Total Passengers
|1.
|Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
|United States
|106.3 million
|2.
|Dubai International Airport
|UAE
|95.2 million
|3.
|Tokyo Haneda Airport
|Japan
|91.7 million
|4.
|Dallas Fort Worth International Airport
|United States
|85.7 million
|5.
|Shanghai Pudong International Airport
|China
|85 million
|6.
|O’Hare International Airport
|United States
|84.8 million
|7.
|London Heathrow Airport
|United Kingdom
|84.5 million
|8.
|Istanbul Airport
|Turkey
|84.4 million
|9.
|Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport
|China
|83.6 million
|10.
|Denver International Airport
|United States
|82.4 million
Source: Airports Council International