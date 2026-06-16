Top 10 biggest companies in the world 2026: NVIDIA swoops #1 spot, Elon Musk’s Space X at #6

Top 10 biggest companies in the world 2026 list: The race to be the world's most valuable company has reached a whole new level. In The Top 10 Biggest Companies in the World 2026, we look at the massive shakeup that rewrote the global corporate leader board.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
2 min readJun 16, 2026 06:04 PM IST
biggest companiesNVIDIA swoops #1 spot, Elon Musk's Space X at #6.
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Top 10 biggest companies in the world 2026: Global economy continues to be shaped by the largest companies around the world through innovation, influence of market and financial performance. The diversity of these companies range from technology giants and semiconductor leaders to e-commerce and energy powerhouses, making them diverse. Commanding trillion dollar valuations, these corporations serve billions of customers worldwide. Most of the companies in the list are USA based mega giants.

Based on market capitalization in 2026, companiesmarketcap.com released the list of  Top 10 biggest companies in the world showcasing industries that drive modern growth and the ones that highlight the businesses that have become synonymous with global economic power.

NVIDIA founded by Jensen Huang has been placed at the No.1 position with a market cap of $5.145 trillion. Tech giants Alphabet (Google), Apple and Microsoft were placed at positions 2, 3 and 4, respectively. Amazon, the reigning e-commerce company, was placed at #5.

biggest companies Based on market capitalisation in 2026, the Top 10 biggest companies in the world showcase the industries driving modern growth and highlight the businesses that have become synonymous with global economic power.

Elon Musk’s Space X took over the #6 spot, while TSMC, Broadcom, Saudi Aramco and Tesla were positioned at the 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th spots, respectively.

Top 10 biggest companies in the world 2026:

Rank Company  Market Cap. 
1 NVIDIA $5.145 T
2 Alphabet (Google) $4.479 T
3 Apple $4.353 T
4 Microsoft $2.969 T
5 Amazon $2.646 T
6 Space X $2.519 T
7 TSMC $2.289 T
8 Broadcom $1.874 T
9 Saudi Aramco $1.721 T
10 Tesla $1.544 T

Source: companiesmarketcap.com 

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