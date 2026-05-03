World’s top 10 best and worst countries for press freedom in 2026: India ranks below Nepal and Pakistan

Top 10 world’s best and worst countries for press freedom in 2026: Norway retained the number one position for the 10th consecutive year, while Eritrea remained at the bottom for the third year in a row.

Press freedom has reached its weakest point in decades across the globe, according to the latest annual report by Reporters Without Borders. The group’s World Press Freedom Index, which evaluates 180 countries, recorded its lowest average score in the index’s 25-year history.

For the first time ever, more than half of the countries assessed fall into the “difficult” or “very serious” category. Back in 2002, about one-fifth of the global population lived in countries rated as having “good” press freedom. Today, that figure has dropped sharply to less than 1 per cent.

The index measures five key areas—economic, legal, security, political, and social conditions affecting journalism. Among these, the legal environment has worsened the most this year. RSF pointed to a growing use of “restrictive legal arsenals”, especially national security laws, which governments increasingly use to limit press freedom.