Top 10 best islands in the world: St. Lucia ranks at No. 1, Fiji closes top 10 list

Top 10 best islands in the world 2026: With global travel on the rise, more people are seeking the perfect spot to relax and unplug. This growing demand has fuelled a constant search for new and hidden destinations. To help travellers branch out, Expedia released its annual report on the world’s best islands.
Instead of the usual, predictable locations, the list features underrated destinations selected by the travel platform for their one of a kind appeal. Expedia reports a 55% surge in island searches compared to 2025, proving that vacationers remain eager for sunny beaches and relaxing days by the ocean.
This surge in interest reflects a broader shift toward immersive, slow paced vacations where travellers can disconnect from daily routines. Destinations offering pristine beaches, vibrant marine life, and authentic local culture are seeing the biggest jumps in interest, as tourists prioritise meaningful coastal escapes over crowded city tours.
According to Expedia’s list, St. Lucia bagged the top spot. Porto Santo (Madeira) and Praslin (Seychelles) followed at No. 2 and 3 respectively. Syros (Greece), Lofoten Islands (Norway), and Palawan (Philippines) were ranked at No. 4, 5 and 6 respectively. Culebra (Puerto Rico) sealed its spot at No. 7. Sanibel Island (Florida) and Phu Quoc (Vietnam) were ranked at No. 8 and No. 9. Fiji closed the top 10 list.
|Rank
|Place and Country
|1
|St. Lucia, The Caribbean
|2
|Porto Santo, Madeira
|3
|Praslin, Seychelles
|4
|Syros, Greece
|5
|Lofoten Islands, Norway
|6
|Palawan, Philippines
|7
|Culebra, Puerto Rico
|8
|Sanibel Island, Florida, USA
|9
|Phu Quoc, Vietnam
|10
|Fiji