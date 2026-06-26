Top 10 best frozen desserts in the world: England’s dessert at No.1, Kulfi at No.7

Top 10 best frozen desserts in the world: Who doesn’t crave for dessert after a meal? History of dessert is actually quite fascinating. The concept of a dedicated meal-ending course evolved in medieval Europe, while the word “dessert” emerged in 17th-century France from the verb desservir meaning, “to clear the table.”

As temperatures climb during the summer months, frozen desserts become a go-to treat for people looking to beat the heat. From creamy ice creams to refreshing fruit-based specialties, these chilled delights are enjoyed across cultures and cuisines.

Celebrating these beloved sweet treats, TasteAtlas has released its latest ranking of the world’s best frozen desserts. The list showcases iconic regional favourites and highlights the unique flavours, traditions, and craftsmanship behind some of the most popular icy desserts from around the globe.