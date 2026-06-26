Top 10 best frozen desserts in the world: England’s dessert at No.1, Kulfi at No.7

Top 10 best frozen desserts in the world: Who doesn’t crave for dessert after a meal? History of dessert is actually quite fascinating. The concept of a dedicated meal-ending course evolved in medieval Europe, while the word “dessert” emerged in 17th-century France from the verb desservir meaning, “to clear the table.”
As temperatures climb during the summer months, frozen desserts become a go-to treat for people looking to beat the heat. From creamy ice creams to refreshing fruit-based specialties, these chilled delights are enjoyed across cultures and cuisines.
Celebrating these beloved sweet treats, TasteAtlas has released its latest ranking of the world’s best frozen desserts. The list showcases iconic regional favourites and highlights the unique flavours, traditions, and craftsmanship behind some of the most popular icy desserts from around the globe.
India’s rich dessert heritage earned global recognition with kulfi and its variations securing spots among the world’s best frozen desserts. Classic Kulfi emerged as the country’s highest-ranked entry at No. 7, while the popular Kulfi Falooda claimed the 33rd position. Matka Kulfi, known for being traditionally set in earthen pots, also featured on the list, ranking 74th, showcasing the enduring appeal of India’s iconic frozen treats.
Clotted cream ice cream from England was placed at No. 1 position. Gelato al pistacchio from Italy, Dondurma from Türkiye and frozen custard from USA were ranked at No. 2, 3 and 4 spots respectively. Cremolada from Peru and Gelato alla nocciola were ranked at No. 5 and 6 respectively. India’s beloved kulfi was ranked at No.7, while Italy’s Gianduia gelato and Tartufo di Pizzo ranked at No. 8 and 9 respectively. Peru’s Queso Helado closed the Top 10 list.
|Rank
|Dessert
|Place of Origin
|1
|Clotted cream ice cream
|Cornwall, England
|2
|Gelato al pistacchio
|Italy
|3
|Dondurma
|Kahramanmaras, Türkiye
|4
|Frozen Custard
|Wisconsin, USA
|5
|Cremolada
|Peru
|6
|Gelato alla nocciola
|Italy
|7
|Kulfi
|Delhi, India
|8
|Gianduia gelato
|Piedmont, Italy
|9
|Tartufo di Pizzo
|Pizzo, Italy
|10
|Queso Helado
|Arequipa, Peru