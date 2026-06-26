Top 10 best frozen desserts in the world: England’s dessert at No.1, Kulfi at No.7

List of the Top 10 Best Frozen Desserts in the World: The latest TasteAtlas rankings spotlight the world's finest frozen desserts. Among the Top 10 is India's iconic kulfi, which claims the No. 7 spot.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
3 min readJun 26, 2026 05:32 PM IST
dessertsEngland's Clotted cream ice cream was placed at #1 while India's Kulfi ranked No.7.
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Top 10 best frozen desserts in the world: Who doesn’t crave for dessert after a meal? History of dessert is actually quite fascinating. The concept of a dedicated meal-ending course evolved in medieval Europe, while the word “dessert” emerged in 17th-century France from the verb desservir meaning, “to clear the table.”

As temperatures climb during the summer months, frozen desserts become a go-to treat for people looking to beat the heat. From creamy ice creams to refreshing fruit-based specialties, these chilled delights are enjoyed across cultures and cuisines.

Celebrating these beloved sweet treats, TasteAtlas has released its latest ranking of the world’s best frozen desserts. The list showcases iconic regional favourites and highlights the unique flavours, traditions, and craftsmanship behind some of the most popular icy desserts from around the globe.

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desserts Kulfi Falooda ranked #33 while Matka Kulfi ranked at #74. (Photo Credit: unsplash)

India’s rich dessert heritage earned global recognition with kulfi and its variations securing spots among the world’s best frozen desserts. Classic Kulfi emerged as the country’s highest-ranked entry at No. 7, while the popular Kulfi Falooda claimed the 33rd position. Matka Kulfi, known for being traditionally set in earthen pots, also featured on the list, ranking 74th, showcasing the enduring appeal of India’s iconic frozen treats.

In Case You Missed It: Types of Kulfi You Must Try This Summer

Clotted cream ice cream from England was placed at No. 1 position. Gelato al pistacchio from Italy, Dondurma from Türkiye and frozen custard from USA were ranked at No. 2, 3 and 4 spots respectively. Cremolada from Peru and Gelato alla nocciola were ranked at No. 5 and 6 respectively. India’s beloved kulfi was ranked at No.7, while Italy’s Gianduia gelato and Tartufo di Pizzo ranked at No. 8 and 9 respectively. Peru’s  Queso Helado closed the Top 10 list.

World’s top 10 best frozen desserts 2026: 

Rank Dessert Place of Origin
1 Clotted cream ice cream Cornwall, England
2 Gelato al pistacchio Italy
3 Dondurma Kahramanmaras, Türkiye
4 Frozen Custard Wisconsin, USA
5 Cremolada Peru
6 Gelato alla nocciola Italy
7 Kulfi Delhi, India
8 Gianduia gelato Piedmont, Italy
9 Tartufo di Pizzo Pizzo, Italy
10 Queso Helado Arequipa, Peru

 

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