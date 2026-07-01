Top 10 best cuisines in the world: Italian cuisine tops list, Indian cuisine at #13

Top 10 best cuisines in the world: The diversity of cuisines across the world offers a glimpse into the traditions, values, and shared experiences of different communities.

Celebrating this rich culinary heritage, TasteAtlas has unveiled its ranking of the world’s best cuisines. Based on 5,90,228 valid ratings for 18,912 dishes and food items in its database, the list highlights the culinary traditions that have received the highest average scores from food enthusiasts around the globe.

India’s position in the list

Ram Ashraya was one of the featured traditional Indian food restaurants in the list. (Credit: official facebook page) Ram Ashraya was one of the featured traditional Indian food restaurants in the list. (Credit: official facebook page)

India is ranked 13th on the list. Must-try Indian dishes featured by TasteAtlas include Butter garlic naan, Amritsari kulcha, Parotta, and Muthia. Iconic restaurants that received special mention include Dum Pukht in New Delhi, Ram Ashraya and Shree Thaker Bhojanalay in Mumbai, and Nawab Saheb and Suvarna Mahal in Jaipur.