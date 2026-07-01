Top 10 best cuisines in the world: Italian cuisine tops list, Indian cuisine at #13

Top 10 best cuisines in the world: The diversity of cuisines across the world offers a glimpse into the traditions, values, and shared experiences of different communities.
Celebrating this rich culinary heritage, TasteAtlas has unveiled its ranking of the world’s best cuisines. Based on 5,90,228 valid ratings for 18,912 dishes and food items in its database, the list highlights the culinary traditions that have received the highest average scores from food enthusiasts around the globe.
India is ranked 13th on the list. Must-try Indian dishes featured by TasteAtlas include Butter garlic naan, Amritsari kulcha, Parotta, and Muthia. Iconic restaurants that received special mention include Dum Pukht in New Delhi, Ram Ashraya and Shree Thaker Bhojanalay in Mumbai, and Nawab Saheb and Suvarna Mahal in Jaipur.
Take a look at the rankings of the 10 best cuisines from all over the world in 2026.
Italian cuisine topped the list. Must-haves from Italian cuisine include: Pizza Napoletana, Tartufo bianco d’Alba, Parmigiano Reggiano, Prosciutto di San Daniele. TasteAtlas also mentioned Osteria Madonnetta, Agriturismo Sapori Di Campagna, Pizzeria Starita a Materdei, and Osteria dell’Enoteca among the best Italian restaurants not to miss.
Often seen as the cornerstone of the Mediterranean diet, Greek cuisine is a speciality. Some of the dishes you should not miss include Finiki Lakonias, Fystiki Aeginas, Fava Santorinis, Kontosouvli, and Kolymvari Chanion Kritis. Iconic traditional restaurants you can’t miss include To Antikristo, Peskesi, Taverna Vasilas Vasileios, Taverna Zérzoba, and Taverna Ninos.
Must-try dishes from Peruvian cuisine include Salsa ocopa, Aji criollo, Conchitas a la parmesana, Chocotejas and Pollo a la brasa. Iconic restaurants that should be on your itinerary while visiting Peru include La Mar Cebichería, Isolina Taberna Peruana, El Bodegon de Miraflores, Astrid y Gaston and Rafael.
Dishes from Portuguese cuisine you should not miss include Pastel de Belém, Presunto do Alentejo, Azeite de Trás-os-Montes, Carne dos Açores, and Carne Barrosã. Restaurants you should not miss include Pastéis de Belém, Restaurante Casal da Penha, Os Três Pipos, Solar do Forcado and Restaurant Zé Manel dos Ossos.
Spanish cuisine is a vibrant, Mediterranean-inspired culinary tradition celebrated for fresh, high-quality ingredients, robust flavours, and communal dining. Most loved Spanish dishes include Jamón 100% ibérico de bellota, Melocotón de Calanda, Pimentón de la Vera, Azafrán de la Mancha and Leche certificada de Granja.
Known for its seasonal ingredients, some of the best dishes from Japan include Wagyu, Akami Tuna, Hamamatsu gyoza, Negitorodon and Otoro nigiri sushi. Japan is also known for its chocolate confectioneries and condiments. Nihombashi Kakigaracho Sugita and Sushi Miyakawa are two of the traditional restaurants you cannot miss out on.
Rooted in the rich heritage of the Ottoman Empire, Turkish cuisine is known for its grilled meats and aromatic spices. Kahvaltı, Antep fıstığı, Piliç Topkapı, Tombik Döner and Kalamar tava are some must-try dishes in Türkiye. Karaköy Güllüoğlu and Hafız Mustafa are two of the most famous traditional restaurants serving authentic Turkish cuisine.
Chinese cuisine is one of the most popular cuisines in the world and has seen culinary fusions across the globe. Zhēngjiǎo, Lanzhou lamian, and Sheng chou are among the must-try delicacies of Chinese cuisine. Iconic traditional restaurants serving authentic Chinese cuisine include Wang Fu, Huxi Lao Longtang Mianguan and Green Tea Restaurant.
French cuisine is much more than bread and pain au chocolat. Some must-have French dishes include Châteaubriand, Saint-Félicien, Miel de Provence, Black Périgord truffle and Crêpes sucrées. Must-visit restaurants include Julien, L’ Air de Famille, Bistrot Dupont, Les Plaisirs and Les Petits Parisiens.
Indonesian cuisine uses coconut milk, chilli, and peanuts as the base for most dishes. Some of the best Indonesian dishes include Nasi Padang, Bawang goreng, Sate kambing, Siomay and Soto Betawi. Traditional restaurants serving the best Indonesian cuisine include Dapur Bali Mula, Warung Mak Beng, Warung Mek Juwel Nasi Campur Ayam, Raf Babi Krispi, and 1945 Restaurant.