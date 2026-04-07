Top 10 countries to live in the world in 2026: Greece tops the list; Europe dominates new global ranking

List of Best Countries to Live in the World in 2026: A growing number of people are rethinking where they want to build their lives, and a fresh global ranking is offering some timely inspiration. The latest Global Retirement Index for 2026 by International Living reveals that more individuals, especially Americans, are seriously considering moving abroad, driven by changing conditions at home and the appeal of a better lifestyle elsewhere.
Now in its 35th year, the index has evolved far beyond its original focus on retirees. Today, it serves as a practical guide not just for older adults, but also for remote workers, professionals with flexible jobs, and even families seeking a slower, more fulfilling way of life. What makes this ranking particularly reliable is its approach: instead of relying only on statistics, it draws heavily from real experiences shared by expats living in these destinations.
Contributors on the ground assess everything that truly matters in day-to-day life. They look at housing costs based on actual listings in expat-friendly neighborhoods, evaluate healthcare in terms of quality, affordability, and access, and track everyday expenses like groceries, utilities, dining, and travel. The report also considers factors such as visa processes, infrastructure, climate, and something less tangible but equally important, how easy it is to feel at home in a new country.
Topping the 2026 list for the first time is Greece, marking a significant shift. Long admired for its postcard-perfect islands and charming whitewashed towns, Greece has now become just as practical as it is beautiful. A stronger economy, solid yet affordable healthcare system, and relatively straightforward residency options have all helped push it to the number one spot.
Affordability is a major part of Greece’s appeal. According to the report, a couple can live comfortably on about $2,500 to $3,200 per month, including rent. Coastal homes are surprisingly accessible, often ranging between $600 and $1,000 per month. Even dining out remains budget-friendly, with a meal for two with wine frequently costing under $30.
While Greece has taken the lead, other familiar European destinations continue to perform well. Portugal, Italy, France, and Spain all feature in the top 10, reinforcing Europe’s strong presence in this year’s rankings. However, rising living costs in some of these countries have slightly reduced their competitive edge compared to Greece.
Overall, the 2026 Global Retirement Index paints a clear picture: the idea of living abroad is no longer just a retirement dream. It’s becoming a realistic option for people at different stages of life, with destinations offering not just scenic beauty, but also affordability, comfort, and a genuine sense of belonging.
Top 10 countries to live in the world in 2026
|Rank
|Country
|1.
|Greece
|2.
|Panama
|3.
|Costa Rica
|4.
|Portugal
|5.
|Mexico
|6.
|Italy
|7.
|France
|8.
|Spain
|9.
|Thailand
|10.
|Malaysia
Source: Global Retirement Index 2026