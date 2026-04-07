Top 10 countries to live in the world in 2026: Greece tops the list; Europe dominates new global ranking

Affordability is a major part of Greece’s appeal. According to the report, a couple can live comfortably on about $2,500 to $3,200 per month

List of Best Countries to Live in the World in 2026: A growing number of people are rethinking where they want to build their lives, and a fresh global ranking is offering some timely inspiration. The latest Global Retirement Index for 2026 by International Living reveals that more individuals, especially Americans, are seriously considering moving abroad, driven by changing conditions at home and the appeal of a better lifestyle elsewhere.

Now in its 35th year, the index has evolved far beyond its original focus on retirees. Today, it serves as a practical guide not just for older adults, but also for remote workers, professionals with flexible jobs, and even families seeking a slower, more fulfilling way of life. What makes this ranking particularly reliable is its approach: instead of relying only on statistics, it draws heavily from real experiences shared by expats living in these destinations.