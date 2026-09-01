Top 10 Best Colleges in America in 2026-2027: Stanford tops list, Harvard at 10

Stanford University secured the No. 1 position with an overall score of 96.36. (photo credit: wikimedia commons)

Top 10 Best Colleges in America 2026-27: TIME magazine has released its ranking of the best colleges in the US for 2026-27, with Stanford University taking the top spot.

Stanford University secured the No. 1 position with an overall score of 96.36. It scored 95.21 in Student Outcomes, 99.82 in Learning Environment, and 99.75 in Attractiveness.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) ranked second, followed by Harvey Mudd College at No. 3. Princeton University ranked fourth, while the University of Michigan, Ann Arbour, and California Institute of Technology (Caltech) ranked fifth and sixth, respectively.

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The University of Pennsylvania ranked seventh, followed by Columbia University in the City of New York at No. 8 and Claremont McKenna College at No. 9. Harvard University rounded out the top 10.