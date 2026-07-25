Top 10 Best Cities for Slow Travel in the World: Japanese cities dominate, Taiwan closes list

Top 10 Best Cities for Slow Travel in the World (2026): Fast travelling is on constant rise in travel tourism as leaves from offices and time crunch to travel becomes a deciding factor for someone to travel around today in the world. The rat race of a life has sucked the life out of people working constantly in the same repetitive pattern. That is why people are soon looking towards the trend to slow travel. For this reason, Saily, the travel esim app, ranked the best cities for slow travel in 2026.

Slow travel counters the modern urge to turn trips into packed itineraries. By slowing down, you make room for authentic local moments: knowing the morning routine of a neighbourhood bakery or watching the daily pace of a quiet street. Ultimately, it values genuine connection over simply checking off famous sights.