Top 10 best cities for art and culture in the World 2026: London at #1, Jaipur ranked at #18

Top 10 best cities for art and culture in the World 2026: One of the best things about living in a city is the amount of culture and art we are actually exposed to. Consider Delhi. A city where culture reflects itself in all perspectives we can think of. You like history? Delhi has plenty of historical sites to go around. You like indoor fun? It offers the best clubs and night partying. Fans of museums and galleries, Delhi can offer that, too, to you.
So what are the best cities to experience art and culture in 2026? Timeout.com has the answer. An Indian city is also among the top 10and no, it’s not Delhi. Keep reading to find out which it is and the other cities on the list.
These rankings can help you base your vacation itinerary if you are looking cities from the art and culture perspective.
Timeout.com comes up with the list of the best cities for art and culture in the world, ever year. For this year’s ranking, over 24,000 residents across more than 150 cities were surveyed to evaluate the quality and affordability of their local cultural offerings and identify the experiences their cities excel at, from live music and literature to festivals and comedy.
To ensure a globally representative list, only the top-performing city from each country was included in the final rankings. The first position was swooped by London, followed by Paris, New York City, Berlin and Cape Town on number 2, 3, 4, and 5 respectively.
Melbourne was ranked at No. 6, followed by São Paulo at No. 7. Madrid, Florence and Kraków were listed at the 8th, 9th and 10th place, respectively. Jaipur was ranked at the 18th place, making it to the Top 20 best cities for art and culture.
|Rank
|City
|1
|London
|2
|Paris
|3
|New York City
|4
|Berlin
|5
|Cape Town
|6
|Melbourne
|7
|São Paulo
|8
|Madrid
|8
|Florence
|10
|Kraków
|18
|Jaipur