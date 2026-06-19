Top 10 best cities for art and culture in the World 2026: London at #1, Jaipur ranked at #18

Top 10 best cities for art and culture in the World 2026: One of the best things about living in a city is the amount of culture and art we are actually exposed to. Consider Delhi. A city where culture reflects itself in all perspectives we can think of. You like history? Delhi has plenty of historical sites to go around. You like indoor fun? It offers the best clubs and night partying. Fans of museums and galleries, Delhi can offer that, too, to you.

So what are the best cities to experience art and culture in 2026? Timeout.com has the answer. An Indian city is also among the top 10and no, it’s not Delhi. Keep reading to find out which it is and the other cities on the list.