Top 10 best airlines in the world: Singapore Airlines ranks No. 1; check full list

Singapore Airlines dethrones Qatar Airways to be named as the World's best airline in 2026. (photo credit: wikipedia)

World’s top 10 airlines of 2026 list: Singapore Airlines has bagged the title of the world’s best airline in 2026, topping the annual Skytrax World Airline Awards. The Asian carrier dethroned Qatar Airways, which held the top spot for more than five years.

Asian and Middle Eastern carriers continued their dominance in the global rankings, securing most of the top 10 positions.

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Qatar Airways is placed second on the 2026 list. Cathay Pacific Airways, ANA All Nippon Airways, and Turkish Airlines followed in third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively.

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Emirates ranked sixth, while Air France took the seventh spot. China’s Hainan Airlines was placed eighth, Japan Airlines ninth, and Korean Air rounded out the top 10.