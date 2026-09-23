Top 10 best airlines in the world: Singapore Airlines ranks No. 1; check full list

World's top 10 airlines of 2026 list: World's top 10 airlines of 2026 list: Led by Singapore Airlines in the top spot, Asian and Middle Eastern carriers continue to dominate the 2026 Skytrax rankings for the world’s best airlines.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
2 min readSep 23, 2026 03:43 PM IST
airlinesSingapore Airlines dethrones Qatar Airways to be named as the World's best airline in 2026. (photo credit: wikipedia)
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World’s top 10 airlines of 2026 list: Singapore Airlines has bagged the title of the world’s best airline in 2026, topping the annual Skytrax World Airline Awards. The Asian carrier dethroned Qatar Airways, which held the top spot for more than five years.

Asian and Middle Eastern carriers continued their dominance in the global rankings, securing most of the top 10 positions.

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Qatar Airways is placed second on the 2026 list. Cathay Pacific Airways, ANA All Nippon Airways, and Turkish Airlines followed in third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively.

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Emirates ranked sixth, while Air France took the seventh spot. China’s Hainan Airlines was placed eighth, Japan Airlines ninth, and Korean Air rounded out the top 10.

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Skytrax survey and methodology

Skytrax introduced the World Airline Awards in 1999, and they are based on the world’s largest annual airline passenger satisfaction survey. The survey evaluates customer choices and value for money, allowing passengers to nominate and rate any airline globally on a scale of 1 to 5 across key operational aspects.

The evaluation measures performance across three main categories: cabin service, ground and airport experience, and onboard product. Skytrax applied data weighting to include passenger volumes, ensuring an equitable assessment across airlines of varying sizes.

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World’s top 10 airlines of 2026 list

Rank Airline
1. Singapore Airlines
2. Qatar Airways
3. Cathay Pacific Airways
4. ANA All Nippon Airways
5. Turkish Airlines
6. Emirates
7. Air France
8. Hainan Airlines
9. Japan Airlines
10. Korean Airlines

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