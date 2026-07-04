Top 10 America’s richest families in 2026: Walmart heirs top list again, Koch family at No. 2

Top 10 America’s richest families in 2026: Forbes has released its latest ranking of America’s richest families, revealing a significant surge in concentrated wealth. The publication identified a record 54 multigenerational dynasties now worth at least $10 billion, a notable increase from the 45 families who met that threshold when the list was first compiled in 2024.

Combined, these families possess a staggering net worth of $1.9 trillion, marking a nearly $600 billion increase from two years ago. The ranking highlights deep historical roots alongside fresh wealth: five of these families are currently in their fourth generation of fortune, the Du Pont family ranked at No. 19 spans more than nine generations, and ten families made their official debut on the list this year. Conversely, stability remains high at the top, with only one family, Houston based Westlake Corporation’s Chao clan, with an estimated fortune of $9.3 billion, dropping out of the rankings.