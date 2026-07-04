Top 10 America’s richest families in 2026: Walmart heirs top list again, Koch family at No. 2

Top 10 America’s richest families in 2026: Forbes has released its latest ranking of America’s richest families, revealing a significant surge in concentrated wealth. The publication identified a record 54 multigenerational dynasties now worth at least $10 billion, a notable increase from the 45 families who met that threshold when the list was first compiled in 2024.
Combined, these families possess a staggering net worth of $1.9 trillion, marking a nearly $600 billion increase from two years ago. The ranking highlights deep historical roots alongside fresh wealth: five of these families are currently in their fourth generation of fortune, the Du Pont family ranked at No. 19 spans more than nine generations, and ten families made their official debut on the list this year. Conversely, stability remains high at the top, with only one family, Houston based Westlake Corporation’s Chao clan, with an estimated fortune of $9.3 billion, dropping out of the rankings.
Unsurprisingly, no family comes close to the Waltons. The Walmart heirs not only retained their title as America’s wealthiest family but also gained the most over the last two years, nearly doubling their collective fortune to more than half a trillion dollars. Their net-worth is $520B.
In 2nd place came the Koch family, owners of Koch Inc. (formerly known as Koch Industries), with a net worth of $157B. The family ranked at No. 3 is the Mars family, heirs to the Mars, Inc. candy, snack, and pet food fortune. The (Edward) Johnson family, the Cargill-Macmillan family, and the Pritzker family; owners of Fidelity, Cargill Inc., and Hyatt Hotels were ranked at No. 4, No. 5, and No. 6, with net worths of $69.5B, $67.9B, and $53.2B, respectively. The Duncan family (pipelines)and the Cathy family (Chick-fil-A) were ranked at No. 7 and No. 8, respectively. The S.C. Johnson family was positioned at No. 9, and the Cox family closed out the top 10 list with a net worth of $31B.
|Rank
|Family
|Source
|Net-Worth
|1
|Walton Family
|Walmart
|$520 B
|2
|Koch Family
|Koch, Inc.
|$157 B
|3
|Mars Family
|Mars, Inc.
|$129 B
|4
|(Edward) Johnson Family
|Fidelity
|$69.5 B
|5
|Cargill-MacMillan Family
|Cargill Inc.
|$67.9 B
|6
|Prtizker Family
|Hyatt Hotels, diversified
|$53.2 B
|7
|Duncan Family
|pipelines
|$43 B
|8
|Cathy Family
|Chick-fil-A
|$40.2 B
|9
|S.C. Johnson Family
|cleaning products
|$39 B
|10
|Cox Family
|media
|$31 B