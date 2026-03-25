World’s top 10 airports 2026: Singapore Changi Airport adjudged the best again; Delhi IGI rises 4 places

SKYTRAX Top 10 Airports in the World 2026: Singapore Changi Airports leads as the best airport in the world for 13th consecutive year. (Image: Pixabay)

Best Airports in the World 2026: Airports worldwide are transforming from solely transit hubs into experience-led destinations, enhancing the passenger journey today.

According to SKYTRAX’s annual World Airport Awards, released last Wednesday, Singapore Changi Airport has once again been named the ‘World’s Best Airport’ in 2026, reclaiming the top position for the 13th time.

It was also awarded the World’s Best Airport Dining, the World’s Best Airport in the 60–70 Million Passenger Category, the World’s Best Airport Immigration Service, and the Best Airport in Asia.

Recognised as the ‘World’s Most Family-Friendly Airport’, Seoul Incheon Airport in South Korea rose from No. 4 to No. 2 globally in 2026, replacing Doha Hamad International Airport.