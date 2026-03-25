World’s top 10 airports 2026: Singapore Changi Airport adjudged the best again; Delhi IGI rises 4 places

3 min read New Delhi Updated: Mar 25, 2026 11:11 AM IST
Best Airports in the World 2026: Airports worldwide are transforming from solely transit hubs into experience-led destinations, enhancing the passenger journey today.
According to SKYTRAX’s annual World Airport Awards, released last Wednesday,
Singapore Changi Airport has once again been named the ‘World’s Best Airport’ in 2026, reclaiming the top position for the 13th time.
It was also awarded the
World’s Best Airport Dining, the World’s Best Airport in the 60–70 Million Passenger Category, the World’s Best Airport Immigration Service, and the Best Airport in Asia.
Recognised as the ‘World’s Most Family-Friendly Airport’,
Seoul Incheon Airport in South Korea rose from No. 4 to No. 2 globally in 2026, replacing Doha Hamad International Airport.
Amid regional tensions in West Asia, Doha, Hamad dropped out this year.
Tokyo Haneda and Tokyo Narita retained their rankings at No 3 and No 5, respectively.
Istanbul Airport in Turkey and Vancouver International Airport in Canada made a noteworthy comeback in the top 10 this year.
Istanbul Airport rose to No 8 in 2026, improving from the No 14 position the previous year.
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Vancouver International Airport advanced to the No 10 rank in 2026 from No 13 in 2025.
Top 10 airports in the world 2026:
#1
Singapore Changi Airport
Singapore, Singapore
#2
Incheon International Airport
Seoul, South Korea
#3
Tokyo Haneda Airport
Tokyo, Japan
#4
Hong Kong International Airport
Hong Kong, China (SAR)
#5
Narita International Airport
Tokyo, Japan
#6
Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport
Paris, France
#7
Leonardo da Vinci–Fiumicino Airport
Rome, Italy
#8
Istanbul Airport
Istanbul, Türkiye
2025 Rank
#14 (↑6 places)
#9
Munich Airport
Munich, Germany
#10
Vancouver International Airport
Vancouver, Canada
2025 Rank
#13 (↑3 places)
Source: SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2026 | Indian Airports: Delhi IGI #28 (↑4), Hyderabad #43 (↑13), Goa #64 (↑16), Mumbai #66 (↑7)
Indian Express InfoGenIE
Source: SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2026: Voted by air travellers around the world in the 2025/2026 World Airport Survey.
Where do Indian airports rank?
Four Indian airports feature in SKYTRAX’s top 100 airports in the world for 2026.
Delhi International Airport ranks among the global top 30, rising four positions from No. 32 in 2025 to No. 28 this year, in addition to being the best airport. in India & South Asia
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Delhi International Airport is also one of the busiest airports in the world.
Hyderabad Airport (Rajiv Gandhi International Airport), standing at No. 43 (up from No. 56) globally, was recognised for Best Airport Staff Service in India & South Asia.
Goa Manohar International Airport and
Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were ranked No. 64 and No. 66, up from No. 80 and No. 73 in 2025, respectively.
Bangalore Kempegowda International Airport missed the global top 100; however, it was awarded for the Best Regional Airport in India & South Asia.
Source: SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2026: Voted by air travellers around the world in the 2025/2026 World Airport Survey.
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Cherry Gupta is an Assistant Manager – Content at The Indian Express. She leads the Top 10 section, curating list-based features on key national and international developments, and manages daily news content. She also produces SEO-driven articles and collaborates with the Lifestyle team to conduct interviews with notable artists and write workplace culture features.
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