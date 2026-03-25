World’s top 10 airports 2026: Singapore Changi Airport adjudged the best again; Delhi IGI rises 4 places

Top 10 Best Airports in the World 2026: Amid regional tensions in West Asia, Doha Hamad drops out; Tokyo Haneda and Tokyo Narita retained their rankings at No 3 and No 5, respectively.

Written by: Cherry Gupta
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 25, 2026 11:11 AM IST
SKYTRAX Top 10 Airports in the World 2026: Singapore Changi Airports leads as the best airport in the world for 13th consecutive year. (Image: Pixabay)SKYTRAX Top 10 Airports in the World 2026: Singapore Changi Airports leads as the best airport in the world for 13th consecutive year. (Image: Pixabay)
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Best Airports in the World 2026: Airports worldwide are transforming from solely transit hubs into experience-led destinations, enhancing the passenger journey today.

According to SKYTRAX’s annual World Airport Awards, released last Wednesday, Singapore Changi Airport has once again been named the ‘World’s Best Airport’ in 2026, reclaiming the top position for the 13th time.

It was also awarded the World’s Best Airport Dining, the World’s Best Airport in the 60–70 Million Passenger Category, the World’s Best Airport Immigration Service, and the Best Airport in Asia.

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Recognised as the ‘World’s Most Family-Friendly Airport’, Seoul Incheon Airport in South Korea rose from No. 4 to No. 2 globally in 2026, replacing Doha Hamad International Airport.

Amid regional tensions in West Asia, Doha, Hamad dropped out this year.  Tokyo Haneda and Tokyo Narita retained their rankings at No 3 and No 5, respectively.

Istanbul Airport in Turkey and Vancouver International Airport in Canada made a noteworthy comeback in the top 10 this year.

Istanbul Airport rose to No 8 in 2026, improving from the No 14 position the previous year.

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Vancouver International Airport advanced to the No 10 rank in 2026 from No 13 in 2025.

Top 10 airports in the world 2026:

World's Top 10 Best Airports
SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2026
#1
Singapore Changi Airport
Singapore, Singapore
IATA Code
SIN
2025 Rank
#1 (Unchanged)
#2
Incheon International Airport
Seoul, South Korea
IATA Code
ICN
2025 Rank
#4 (↑2 places)
#3
Tokyo Haneda Airport
Tokyo, Japan
IATA Code
HND
2025 Rank
#3 (Unchanged)
#4
Hong Kong International Airport
Hong Kong, China (SAR)
IATA Code
HKG
2025 Rank
#6 (↑2 places)
#5
Narita International Airport
Tokyo, Japan
IATA Code
NRT
2025 Rank
#5 (Unchanged)
#6
Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport
Paris, France
IATA Code
CDG
2025 Rank
#7 (↑1 place)
#7
Leonardo da Vinci–Fiumicino Airport
Rome, Italy
IATA Code
FCO
2025 Rank
#8 (↑1 place)
#8
Istanbul Airport
Istanbul, Türkiye
IATA Code
IST
2025 Rank
#14 (↑6 places)
#9
Munich Airport
Munich, Germany
IATA Code
MUC
2025 Rank
#9 (Unchanged)
#10
Vancouver International Airport
Vancouver, Canada
IATA Code
YVR
2025 Rank
#13 (↑3 places)
Source: SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2026 | Indian Airports: Delhi IGI #28 (↑4), Hyderabad #43 (↑13), Goa #64 (↑16), Mumbai #66 (↑7)
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Source: SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2026: Voted by air travellers around the world in the 2025/2026 World Airport Survey.

Where do Indian airports rank?

Four Indian airports feature in SKYTRAX’s top 100 airports in the world for 2026.

Delhi International Airport ranks among the global top 30, rising four positions from No. 32 in 2025 to No. 28 this year, in addition to being the best airport in India & South Asia.

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Delhi International Airport is also one of the busiest airports in the world. Delhi International Airport is also one of the busiest airports in the world.

Hyderabad Airport (Rajiv Gandhi International Airport), standing at No. 43 (up from No. 56) globally, was recognised for Best Airport Staff Service in India & South Asia.

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Goa Manohar International Airport and Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were ranked No. 64 and No. 66, up from No. 80 and No. 73 in 2025, respectively.

Bangalore Kempegowda International Airport missed the global top 100; however, it was awarded for the Best Regional Airport in India & South Asia.

Source: SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2026: Voted by air travellers around the world in the 2025/2026 World Airport Survey.

Cherry Gupta
Cherry Gupta
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Cherry Gupta is an Assistant Manager – Content at The Indian Express. She leads the Top 10 section, curating list-based features on key national and international developments, and manages daily news content. She also produces SEO-driven articles and collaborates with the Lifestyle team to conduct interviews with notable artists and write workplace culture features. ... Read More

 

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