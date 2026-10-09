Skyscanner travel trends 2027: Top destinations and what Indians want

Skyscanner's top 10 trending destinations for 2027 list: Skyscanner’s Travel Trends 2027 report highlights emerging destinations and Indian travellers' growing preference for flexible, value-driven holidays.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
2 min readUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 04:02 PM IST
trending destinationsRupsi (Assam) ranked No.2 while Malvan (Maharashtra) ranked No. 4 in Skyscanner's top trending destinations for 2027. (Photo Credit wikimedia commons)
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Skyscanner’s top 10 trending destinations for 2027: Skyscanner has unveiled its Travel Trends 2027 report, identifying the world’s top trending destinations, best-value getaways, and key shifts shaping travel behaviour in the year ahead.

For Indian travellers, the report points to a growing emphasis on making travel more affordable without compromising on experiences.

Despite shifting global economic conditions, 58 per cent of Indians surveyed said they plan to travel abroad more in 2027, while 67 per cent said they would change their holiday destination or consider an alternative if it offered better value for money.

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Technology is also expected to play a significant role in travel planning. According to the survey, 87 per cent of Indians said they were confident about using artificial intelligence (AI) to plan their holidays.

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Flexibility and intentional decision-making are emerging as key priorities, with travellers looking to maximise their experiences while getting better value for money.

The findings come from a OnePoll survey commissioned by Skyscanner and conducted in July 2026 among 2,000 respondents in India.

“Indian travellers are entering 2027 with a stronger appetite to explore, but they are also becoming more considered about how they spend their time and money,” Neel Ghose, Travel Trends and Destinations Expert, Skyscanner India, said.

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“We’re seeing a shift from simply choosing where to go towards thinking more carefully about the experience they want from a trip, whether that is switching off, discovering something new, staying active or getting better value,” Ghose added.

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Skyscanner’s top 10 trending destinations for 2027

Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, topped Skyscanner’s list of trending destinations for 2027. Rupsi in Assam and Malvan in Maharashtra also featured prominently, alongside destinations across Asia and Europe.

Rank Country
1. Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
2. Rupsi, India
3. Okinawa, Japan
4. Malvan, India
5. Tirana, Albania
6. Podgorica, Montenegro
7. Sandakan, Malaysia
8. Pokhara, Nepal
9. Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei
10. Phu Quoc, Vietnam

Source: Skyscanner Travel Trends Report for 2027

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