Skyscanner travel trends 2027: Top destinations and what Indians want

Rupsi (Assam) ranked No.2 while Malvan (Maharashtra) ranked No. 4 in Skyscanner's top trending destinations for 2027. (Photo Credit wikimedia commons)

Skyscanner’s top 10 trending destinations for 2027: Skyscanner has unveiled its Travel Trends 2027 report, identifying the world’s top trending destinations, best-value getaways, and key shifts shaping travel behaviour in the year ahead.

For Indian travellers, the report points to a growing emphasis on making travel more affordable without compromising on experiences.

Despite shifting global economic conditions, 58 per cent of Indians surveyed said they plan to travel abroad more in 2027, while 67 per cent said they would change their holiday destination or consider an alternative if it offered better value for money.

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Technology is also expected to play a significant role in travel planning. According to the survey, 87 per cent of Indians said they were confident about using artificial intelligence (AI) to plan their holidays.