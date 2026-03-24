Top 10 self-made women billionaires of 2026: 3 Indian women among the global 50

Hurun Global Top 10 Self-Made Women Billionaires in the World 2026: Chinese women entrepreneurs dominate the list.

Hurun Global Richest Self-Made Women in the World 2026 List: Women around the world are increasingly reaching top positions in business and industry, contributing to global wealth creation.

According to the Hurun report, there are 150 self-made women billionaires globally, with a combined wealth of $470 billion in 2026. It is the highest figure in the past 15 years.

The number of self-made women billionaires has doubled over the past decade, while their total wealth has increased by 52 per cent, rising from $310 billion in 2023.

China leads the list, accounting for 52 per cent of the global total with 78 self-made women billionaires among the top 150, including seven in the top 10.