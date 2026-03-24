Top 10 self-made women billionaires of 2026: 3 Indian women among the global 50

3 min read New Delhi Updated: Mar 24, 2026 11:03 AM IST
Hurun Global Richest Self-Made Women in the World 2026 List: Women around the world are increasingly reaching top positions in business and industry, contributing to global wealth creation.
According to the Hurun report, there are 150 self-made women billionaires globally, with a combined wealth of $470 billion in 2026. It is the highest figure in the past 15 years.
The number of self-made women billionaires has doubled over the past decade, while their total wealth has increased by 52 per cent, rising from $310 billion in 2023.
China leads the list, accounting for 52 per cent of the global total with 78 self-made women billionaires among the top 150, including seven in the top 10.
The United States follows with 40 self-made women billionaires. Among them,
Diane Hendricks of ABC Supply Co., Inc. tops the list with a net worth of $24 billion.
Notably, Zhou Chaonan, known as the “Data Centre Queen,” from China, is the highest-ranking new entrant, entering the top 10 with a net worth of $8.5 billion.
Meanwhile,
Denise Coates, CEO of Bet365, remains the only UK-based billionaire in the top 10.
Story continues below this ad
Top 10 richest self-made women in the world 2026:
#1
Diane Hendricks
Age 79 • USA
ABC Supply Co., Inc.
#2
Zhong Huijuan
Age 65 • China
Hansoh Pharmaceutical
#3
Zhou Qunfei
Age 56 • China
Lens Technology
#4
Wang Laichun
Age 59 • China
Luxshare Precision
#5
Zeng Fangqin
Age 61 • China
Lingyi iTech
#6
Judy Faulkner
Age 82 • USA
Epic Systems
#7
Denise Coates
Age 58 • UK
Bet365 (Online Gambling Queen)
#8
Zhou Chaonan
Age 66 • China
Range Technology (Data Centre Queen)
#8
Fan Hongwei
Age 59 • China
Hengli Petrochemical
#10
Wu Yajun
Age 62 • China
Longfor Properties
Source: Hurun Global Rich List 2026 | Total: 150 self-made women billionaires ($470B combined) | China: 78 | USA: 40 | India: 3
Indian Express InfoGenIE
Source: Hurun Research Institute | Self-Made Women Billionaires in the World 2026
Who are the Indian self-made women billionaires in 2026?
Hurun Richest Self-Made Women in India 2026
India continues to emerge as a growing hub for women-led entrepreneurship, with three self-made women billionaires ranked among the top 50 globally in 2026.
Radha Vembu, associated with Chennai-based software company Zoho, ranks 11th with an estimated net worth of $6.8 billion.
Falguni Nayar, founder of
Mumbai-based beauty and lifestyle retailer Nykaa, is placed 24th with $4.6 billion.
Story continues below this ad
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw of
Bengaluru-based biopharmaceutical company Biocon ranks 37th with $3.4 billion.
Global #11
Radha Vembu
Age 53 • Chennai
Company
Zoho Corporation (Software)
Global #24
Falguni Nayar
Age 62 • Mumbai
Company
Nykaa (Beauty & Lifestyle Retail)
Global #37
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Age 72 • Bengaluru
Company
Biocon (Biopharmaceuticals)
Source: Hurun Global Rich List 2026 | India has 3 self-made women billionaires among 150 globally
Indian Express InfoGenIE
Source: Hurun Research Institute | Self-Made Women Billionaires in the World 2026
Expand
Cherry Gupta is an Assistant Manager – Content at The Indian Express. She leads the Top 10 section, curating list-based features on key national and international developments, and manages daily news content. She also produces SEO-driven articles and collaborates with the Lifestyle team to conduct interviews with notable artists and write workplace culture features.
... Read More
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd