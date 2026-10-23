Nvidia tops Fortune’s fastest-growing companies 2026 list

Fortune has released its list of the 100 fastest-growing companies of 2026, marking the 41st year of the annual ranking. This year’s edition evaluates company performance over a three-year period through June 2026.

The 100 companies have a combined market capitalisation of $15.4 trillion and delivered an average annual shareholder return of 49 per cent over the past three years.

Nvidia, founded in 1993, secured the No. 1 spot on Fortune’s list of the top 10 fastest-growing companies for 2026.

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Incorporated in 2026, Nvidia has become the world’s most valuable company. The company has also become a top supplier of chips used in data centres in recent years. It is also a major seller of graphics chips for video game consoles and high-end personal computers.