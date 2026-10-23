Nvidia tops Fortune’s fastest-growing companies 2026 list

Fortune has released its list of the 100 fastest-growing companies of 2026, marking the 41st year of the annual ranking. This year’s edition evaluates company performance over a three-year period through June 2026.
The 100 companies have a combined market capitalisation of $15.4 trillion and delivered an average annual shareholder return of 49 per cent over the past three years.
Nvidia, founded in 1993, secured the No. 1 spot on Fortune’s list of the top 10 fastest-growing companies for 2026.
Incorporated in 2026, Nvidia has become the world’s most valuable company. The company has also become a top supplier of chips used in data centres in recent years. It is also a major seller of graphics chips for video game consoles and high-end personal computers.
FTAI Aviation, Avino Silver & Gold Mines, and Kinross Gold were ranked No. 2, 3, and 4, respectively. Compania de Minas Buenaventura, Aya Gold & Silver, and AngloGold Ashanti were ranked No. 5, 6 and 7, respectively.
Comfort Systems USA and Argan were ranked No. 8 and 9, respectively. TAT Technologies closed out the top 10 list.
Methodology
To qualify for the rankings, a company, domestic or foreign, must be trading on a major US stock exchange; report data in US dollars; file quarterly reports with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); have a minimum market capitalisation of $25 million and a stock price of at least $5 on June 30, 2026; and have been trading continuously since June 20, 2023.
A company must also meet specific size and growth requirements.
First, in its most recent 12-month period, the business must generate at least $50 million in revenue and $10 million in net income.
Second, it must demonstrate consistent expansion by maintaining an average annual growth rate of at least 15 per cent for both its revenue and earnings per share (EPS) over the preceding three years. It should also have posted annualised growth in revenue and earnings per share of at least 15 per cent over the three years ended on or before April 30, 2026.
Overall ranking is determined by the sum of these three individual rankings. Once the top 100 companies are selected, they are re-ranked within the group using the same three equally weighted measures.
Top 10 fastest growing companies 2026 list
|Rank
|Country
|1.
|Malaysia
|2.
|Singapore
|3.
|India
|4.
|Vietnam
|5.
|Australia
|6.
|Netherlands
|7.
|Thailand
|8.
|South Korea
|9.
|Spain
|10.
|South Africa