Most powerful women in Asia 2026: DBS Group CEO at No. 1, India’s Roshni Nadar Malhotra takes No. 8 spot

Tan Su Shan (DBS Group) and Roshni Nadar Malhotra (HCLTech) are among the top 10 most powerful women in Asia according to Fortune.

Fortune Most Powerful Women Asia 2026: Fortune has recently released its report on the most powerful women for the year 2026, with Tan Su Shan, CEO of DBS Group, topping the list in Asia. Shan also made history in 2025 as the first woman to lead DBS, Southeast Asia’s largest bank by assets. She succeeded Piyush Gupta, taking over a role with exceptionally high standards already established by her predecessor, who led the bank for 15 years.

In July 2026, DBS became the first Singaporean company to surpass 200 billion Singapore dollars ($157 billion) in market value.

The report recognises 100 women across 14 markets. These include: mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Thailand, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Malaysia, South Korea, the Philippines, Taiwan and Indonesia. The women included here come from various professional backgrounds, including CEOs, chairs, C-suite leaders, regional champions, and founders of high-growth ventures. 24 of them are new to the list this year.