Most powerful women in Asia 2026: DBS Group CEO at No. 1, India’s Roshni Nadar Malhotra takes No. 8 spot

Fortune Most Powerful Women Asia 2026: Fortune has recently released its report on the most powerful women for the year 2026, with Tan Su Shan, CEO of DBS Group, topping the list in Asia. Shan also made history in 2025 as the first woman to lead DBS, Southeast Asia’s largest bank by assets. She succeeded Piyush Gupta, taking over a role with exceptionally high standards already established by her predecessor, who led the bank for 15 years.
In July 2026, DBS became the first Singaporean company to surpass 200 billion Singapore dollars ($157 billion) in market value.
The report recognises 100 women across 14 markets. These include: mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Thailand, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Malaysia, South Korea, the Philippines, Taiwan and Indonesia. The women included here come from various professional backgrounds, including CEOs, chairs, C-suite leaders, regional champions, and founders of high-growth ventures. 24 of them are new to the list this year.
The ranking is editorial-based and data-driven. Fortune scored each MPW candidate based on five factors: scale and performance of the business, innovation, influence, trajectory and impact. Data was pulled from public filings, company disclosures, independent reporting, and both internal and external nominations.
Succeeding Shiv Nadar, Roshni Nadar Malhotra became HCLTech’s chairperson in 2020, taking charge of one of India’s tech giants, now with $14.7 billion in revenue. Restructuring the company as an AI-native enterprise, advanced AI revenue amounted to $620 million last year. HCLTech’s board is now made up of 50 per cent women, one of the highest shares of any major company. She was also named the richest woman in the 2026 Hurun India Rich List.
Other Indian women who made it to the list for Most Powerful Women in Asia for 2026 include Arundhati Chakraborty (Accenture) at No 39, Vibha Padalkar (HDFC Life) at No 42, Priya Nair (Hindustan Unilever) at No 52, Vishakha Mulye (Aditya Birla Capital) at No 70, Preetha Reddy (Apollo Hospitals) at No 79, and Arundhati Bhattacharya (Salesforce) at No 81.
|Rank
|Country
|1.
|Tan Su Shan
|2.
|Grace Wang
|3.
|Zhou Qunfei
|4.
|Meng Wanzhou
|5.
|Bonnie Y. Chan
|6.
|Malina Ngai
|7.
|Wang Fengying
|8.
|Roshni Nadar Malhotra
|9.
|Mitsuko Tottori
|10.
|Joey Wat