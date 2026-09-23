M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026: Gautam Adani reclaims top spot from Mukesh Ambani in M3M Hurun India Rich List

M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026: Top 10 richest people in India and their wealth ranking: Gautam Adani has emerged as India’s richest person in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026, reclaiming the top spot from Mukesh Ambani. Adani’s total wealth stands at Rs 9.23 lakh crore ($96 billion), up 13 per cent. Ambani moved to second place with total wealth of Rs 8.63 lakh crore ($90 billion), down 10 per cent.
Released by Hurun India in collaboration with M3M estate developers, the 2026 edition identifies 1,810 people with a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore or more. This is an increase of 128 people from last year and 803 more than five years ago.
Wealth surge
The combined wealth of the individuals featured on the list stands at Rs 187.5 lakh crore ($1.96 trillion), representing a 12.8 per cent rise. This total accounts for roughly half of India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). India now has 391 dollar billionaires across more than 106 Indian cities, with 76 new dollar billionaires added this year, including 51 based in India.
Self-made entrepreneurs continue to drive wealth creation, accounting for a record 1,266 people, or 70 per cent of the total list, up from 55 per cent five years ago. Among cities, Mumbai leads with 465 listers, followed by New Delhi with 236 and Bengaluru with 129.
Artificial intelligence appeared as a standalone sector for the first time in the 2026 rankings, with 19 entrants and a combined wealth of Rs 3.07 lakh crore. Fifteen of these AI sector entrants are new additions to the list.
|Rank
|Name
|Net Worth (in INR, crore)
|Company Name
|City of Residence
|1.
|Gautam Adani and family
|922,800
|Adani Group
|Ahmedabad
|2.
|Mukesh Ambani and family
|863,400
|Reliance Industries
|Mumbai
|3.
|LN Mittal and family
|339,300
|ArcelorMittal
|London
|4.
|Cyrus Poonawalla and family
|303,400
|Serum Institute of India
|Pune
|5.
|Roshni Nadar Malhotra and family
|278,500
|HCL Technologies
|New Delhi
|6.
|Kumar Mangalam Birla and family
|268,700
|Aditya Birla
|Mumbai
|7.
|Dilip Shanghavi
|264,600
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|Mumbai
|8.
|Azim Premji and family
|262,800
|Wipro
|Bengaluru
|9.
|Anil Agarwal and family
|208,300
|Vedanta Resources
|London
|10.
|Samir Mehta and family
|189,400
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|Ahmedabad
Source: Hurun Research Institute; M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026