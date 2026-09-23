M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026: Gautam Adani reclaims top spot from Mukesh Ambani in M3M Hurun India Rich List

Headlined by Gautam Adani's return to rank #1, the 2026 M3M Hurun India Rich List highlights 1,810 individuals holding wealth equal to nearly half of India's GDP. (photo credit: wikimedia commons)

M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026: Top 10 richest people in India and their wealth ranking: Gautam Adani has emerged as India’s richest person in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026, reclaiming the top spot from Mukesh Ambani. Adani’s total wealth stands at Rs 9.23 lakh crore ($96 billion), up 13 per cent. Ambani moved to second place with total wealth of Rs 8.63 lakh crore ($90 billion), down 10 per cent.

Released by Hurun India in collaboration with M3M estate developers, the 2026 edition identifies 1,810 people with a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore or more. This is an increase of 128 people from last year and 803 more than five years ago.