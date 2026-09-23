M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026: Gautam Adani reclaims top spot from Mukesh Ambani in M3M Hurun India Rich List

M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026: India now has 391 dollar billionaires across more than 106 cities, with 76 new billionaires added this year, according to M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
2 min readUpdated: Sep 23, 2026 06:01 PM IST
richestHeadlined by Gautam Adani's return to rank #1, the 2026 M3M Hurun India Rich List highlights 1,810 individuals holding wealth equal to nearly half of India's GDP. (photo credit: wikimedia commons)
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M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026: Top 10 richest people in India and their wealth ranking: Gautam Adani has emerged as India’s richest person in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026, reclaiming the top spot from Mukesh Ambani. Adani’s total wealth stands at Rs 9.23 lakh crore ($96 billion), up 13 per cent. Ambani moved to second place with total wealth of Rs 8.63 lakh crore ($90 billion), down 10 per cent.

Released by Hurun India in collaboration with M3M estate developers, the 2026 edition identifies 1,810 people with a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore or more. This is an increase of 128 people from last year and 803 more than five years ago.

Also Read | Chandigarh tops India in household spending, richest after Bengaluru: Report

Wealth surge

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The combined wealth of the individuals featured on the list stands at Rs 187.5 lakh crore ($1.96 trillion), representing a 12.8 per cent rise. This total accounts for roughly half of India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). India now has 391 dollar billionaires across more than 106 Indian cities, with 76 new dollar billionaires added this year, including 51 based in India.

Self-made entrepreneurs continue to drive wealth creation, accounting for a record 1,266 people, or 70 per cent of the total list, up from 55 per cent five years ago. Among cities, Mumbai leads with 465 listers, followed by New Delhi with 236 and Bengaluru with 129.

Artificial intelligence appeared as a standalone sector for the first time in the 2026 rankings, with 19 entrants and a combined wealth of Rs 3.07 lakh crore. Fifteen of these AI sector entrants are new additions to the list.

Top 10 richest people in India September 2026

Rank Name Net Worth (in INR, crore) Company Name City of Residence
1. Gautam Adani and family 922,800 Adani Group Ahmedabad
2. Mukesh Ambani and family 863,400 Reliance Industries Mumbai
3. LN Mittal and family 339,300 ArcelorMittal London
4. Cyrus Poonawalla and family 303,400 Serum Institute of India Pune
5. Roshni Nadar Malhotra and family 278,500 HCL Technologies New Delhi
6. Kumar Mangalam Birla and family 268,700 Aditya Birla Mumbai
7. Dilip Shanghavi 264,600 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Mumbai
8. Azim Premji and family 262,800 Wipro Bengaluru
9. Anil Agarwal and family 208,300 Vedanta Resources London
10. Samir Mehta and family 189,400 Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ahmedabad

Source: Hurun Research Institute; M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026

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