JPMorgan clinches top spot again: See 10 banks leading AI race in 2026

JPMorgan Chase has occupied the top spot in the Evident AI Index since its inception.

Top 10 Banks using AI in 2026: Evident, an intelligence platform, recently released the Evident AI Index, which measures AI maturity across banks globally.

The October 2026 index covers 50 of the largest banks in North America, Europe, and Asia. JPMorgan Chase ranked No. 1. The study notes that “JPMorgan Chase has occupied the top spot in the Evident AI Index since its inception.” It is also the only bank that has maintained the top score across all four pillars.

Speaking about the bank’s consistent performance across factors, Evident noted that “This consistency translates directly into scale and tangible results, with the bank achieving the highest number of reported outcomes from distinct AI use cases while covering virtually every business line and function.” The bank also stands apart for the sophistication of the workflows being automated, including both knowledge and physical work.”