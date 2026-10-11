JPMorgan clinches top spot again: See 10 banks leading AI race in 2026

Top 10 Banks using AI in 2026 List: Led by JPMorgan Chase, Capital One, and Royal Bank of Canada, the top 10 global banks in the 2026 Evident AI Index are driving financial innovation by shifting from experimental models to fully scaling agentic AI and productivity tools enterprise-wide.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
2 min readOct 11, 2026 04:54 PM IST
banksJPMorgan Chase has occupied the top spot in the Evident AI Index since its inception.
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Top 10 Banks using AI in 2026: Evident, an intelligence platform, recently released the Evident AI Index, which measures AI maturity across banks globally.

The October 2026 index covers 50 of the largest banks in North America, Europe, and Asia. JPMorgan Chase ranked No. 1. The study notes that “JPMorgan Chase has occupied the top spot in the Evident AI Index since its inception.” It is also the only bank that has maintained the top score across all four pillars.

Speaking about the bank’s consistent performance across factors, Evident noted that “This consistency translates directly into scale and tangible results, with the bank achieving the highest number of reported outcomes from distinct AI use cases while covering virtually every business line and function.” The bank also stands apart for the sophistication of the workflows being automated, including both knowledge and physical work.”

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Capital One and Royal Bank of Canada ranked at No. 2 and 3, respectively. CommBank, Wells Fargo, and UBS ranked at No. 4, 5, and 6, respectively. Bank of America, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley ranked 7th, 8th, and 9th, respectively. TD Bank closed out the top 10 list.

Launched in January 2023, the index now covers 175+ financial institutions, including banks, insurers, payment networks, and processors. The methodology relies exclusively on publicly available data. This is the fifth edition of the Evident AI Index methodology.

This report’s four critical indicators of AI capability are talent, innovation, leadership, and transparency. However, as times change, these can’t be the only pillars determining AI capability. Key enhancements for the assessment include talent capability, talent development, research, ventures, RAI (risk and artificial intelligence) talent, and innovation.

Top 10 Banks using AI in 2026

Rank Country
1. JPMorganChase
2. Capital One
3. Royal Bank of Canada
4. CommBank
5. Wells Fargo
6. UBS
7. Bank of America
8. CitiGroup
9. Morgan Stanley
10. TB Bank

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