Jaipur features in Nat Geo’s 2027 best places list as Pink City prepares for 300th anniversary

National Geographic recently released its annual list of the best places to travel in 2027 worldwide. Nat Geo included 25 destinations, curated by its community of writers, photographers, and explorers.

Jaipur made the list of the 25 destinations. Jaipur city is celebrating its 300th anniversary in 2027. Nat Geo highlights Amber and Jaigarh Fort as key stops on its best places-to-travel list. Hawa Mahal and the Jantar Mantar are the city’s most significant monuments.

The Jaipur Literature Festival is a major highlight of the city and is regarded as one of the world’s largest literature festivals. Jaipur markets, including Johari and Chandpole Bazaar, are highlighted for items in traditional embroideries like Anokhi.

Nine other places included in the list (in order):

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Vestland, Norway

Norway is famous for its fjords, spread across the county of Vestland. The region is known for its sky-high cliffs, turquoise waters, and pristine waterfalls. Hardangerfjord and Folgefonna National Park are home to Norway’s largest glaciers. Trolltunga (Troll’s tongue) is more than a 10-mile-long Nærøyfjord, which offers a dramatic backdrop for kayakers and eco-friendly cruise boats. Other places to visit around the country include Bergen, Bryggen and Gaptrast.

Penang, Malaysia

If you are looking for a tropical destination that preserves its rich heritage, then Penang is for you. George Town’s Penang Hill cable car, set to open in 2027, is a must-try itinerary if you plan to visit that year. Penang Botanic Gardens and Penang Hill Biosphere Reserve are must-visits. Other places to check off your bucket list in Penang include Nature Green Farm (teaching organic farming techniques), Soori Penang hotel (a 20th-century estate), and the Penang River cruise.

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Luxor, Egypt

Called the world’s greatest open-air museum, Luxor is for those fascinated by Egypt’s ancient pharaohs. On August 2, 2027, the sun is expected to briefly disappear as a total solar eclipse, creating more than six minutes of daytime twilight. Highlights include monumental temples like Karnak and Luxor, the Valley of the Kings, and Tutankhamun’s tomb. In 2027, Egypt will also launch its first luxury tourist sleeper train, the Guardian of the Nile, which links Cairo and Aswan with a stop at Luxor.

Madison, Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s capital, Madison, lies between two lakes: Mendota and Monona. The League of American Bicyclists has also certified it as one of the country’s most bike-friendly cities. Must-visit sites include the scenic Lake Monona Bike Loop (from Olbrich Botanical Gardens to the downtown waterfront), the Dane County Farmers Market, and the newly opened Madison Public Market.

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Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico was also part of the list, known for its multi-faceted culture. (photo credit: ana toledo/unsplash) Puerto Rico was also part of the list, known for its multi-faceted culture. (photo credit: ana toledo/unsplash)

Puerto Rico’s real beauty lies within its people and traditions. After garnering international spotlight in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime performance and an Album of the Year win at the 2026 Grammy Awards, the island has gained attention for its West African, Indigenous Taíno, and Spanish influences.

In the coastal district of Piñones, the local community connects visitors to deep-rooted Afro-Puerto Rican traditions like bomba and plena through percussion and dance workshops, alongside July’s vibrant Festival de Santiago Apóstol featuring masked vejigantes and top musicians. Year-round, roadside family kiosks serve up iconic local street food, including crab-filled pastelillos de jueyes, salted cod bacalaítos, and savoury plantain alcapurrias.

Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland

A key highlight of Dumfries and Galloway’s exquisite landscapes is the new Scottish Dark Sky Observatory (set to open in midsummer 2027), located within the Galloway and Southern Ayrshire UNESCO Biosphere.

Other must-visit places include the new 206-mile Gallovidian Gravel route for mountain biking and the Rhins of Galloway Coast Path. The 2027 edition of the Tour de France is set to head to southern Scotland for the first time in July. Caerlaverock Castle and the Robert Burns Ellisland Museum and Farm are not to be missed.

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Niigata, Japan

Renowned for Japan’s legendary snowfall, it draws skiers from all over the world. Home to the world’s largest art festival, the festival takes over 200 villages across Niigata. 2027 marks the 10th year of the Echigo Tsumari Art Triennale, held from July through November. A series of site-specific art installations focused on reuse is repurposing abandoned schools, mountain tunnels, and terraced rice fields, setting a new benchmark for rural renewal and adaptive architecture.

Chengdu, China

Beyond its famous giant pandas and spicy hot pots, Chengdu is stepping into the spotlight as the gateway to the ancient, mysterious Bronze Age Shu kingdom. Marking 100 years since its initial discovery, the civilisation’s gold masks and iconic bronze artefacts are showcased across the expanded Sanxingdui and newly overhauled Jinsha site museums, which are now nominated for 2028 UNESCO World Heritage status. Alongside this rich historical revival, the UNESCO City of Gastronomy thrives with a vibrant 24-hour food scene, featuring classic spicy dishes, modern cocktail lounges, and traditional Sichuan opera.

Pacific Highway Coast, California

Following a three-year closure caused by massive mudslides, California’s iconic Pacific Coast Highway has fully reopened, reconnecting travellers to its famously scenic headlands and vibrant coastal arts communities. Extending beyond classic literary and artistic retreats like Big Sur, the route highlights lesser-known creative hubs, including Laguna Beach’s upcoming 2027 centennial celebrations, Lompoc’s extensive downtown mural trail, the quirky one-block artisan town of Harmony, and Fort Bragg’s textile art exhibitions.

Other places on the list are: Grenada (Caribbean), Salvador (Brazil), Cape Froward (Chile), Santander (Spain), Normandy (France), Southern Ozarks (Missouri and Arkansas), Halifax (Nova Scotia), The Transcaucasian Trail (Armenia), Melbourne (Australia), Leipzig (Germany), Baltimore (Maryland), Malawi (Africa), Maya Ka’an (Mexico), Tricity (Poland), Kuélap, Chachapoyas (Peru) and Reader’s Choice Catalina Island.