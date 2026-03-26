Top 10 most and least polluted countries in the world 2025-26: Where does India stand?

Top 10 most and least polluted countries in the world 2025-26: Pakistan is the most polluted country of 2025.

Top 10 most and least polluted countries in the world 2025-26: Air pollution remains one of the top global risks, as wildfire smoke and climate change continue to hinder progress in improving air quality.

The latest IQAir World Air Quality Report revealed that 130 out of 143 countries, that is, about 91 per cent, lived with an air quality above the World Health Organisation’s annual average PM2.5 guideline value in 2025.

The report noted that only 13 countries, accounting for just 14 per cent of cities worldwide — a decrease from 17 per cent in 2023 — met the WHO annual average last year.

The countries with the cleanest air were predominantly found in Oceania, whereas Central and South Asia recorded the highest levels of air pollution.