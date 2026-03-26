Top 10 most and least polluted countries in the world 2025-26: Where does India stand?

Top 10 most and least polluted countries in the world 2025-26: The countries with the cleanest air were predominantly found in Oceania, whereas Central and South Asia recorded the highest levels of air pollution, according to latest IQAir World Air Quality Report.

Written by: Cherry Gupta
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 26, 2026 12:56 PM IST
Top 10 most and least polluted countries in the world 2025-26Top 10 most and least polluted countries in the world 2025-26: Pakistan is the most polluted country of 2025.
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Top 10 most and least polluted countries in the world 2025-26: Air pollution remains one of the top global risks, as wildfire smoke and climate change continue to hinder progress in improving air quality.

The latest IQAir World Air Quality Report revealed that 130 out of 143 countries, that is, about 91 per cent, lived with an air quality above the World Health Organisation’s annual average PM2.5 guideline value in 2025.

The report noted that only 13 countries, accounting for just 14 per cent of cities worldwide — a decrease from 17 per cent in 2023 — met the WHO annual average last year.

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The countries with the cleanest air were predominantly found in Oceania, whereas Central and South Asia recorded the highest levels of air pollution.

Pakistan has been recorded as the most polluted country in 2025, with its capital city, Islamabad, as the sixth most polluted capital city.

French Polynesia, and its capital, Papeete, have been recorded as the least polluted country and city in 2025.

IQAir tracked air pollution worldwide by collecting data from over 80,000 sensors in nearly 10,000 cities across 143 countries; below are the most and least polluted countries in 2025.

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India’s outlook explained:

India continues to face air quality challenges, with it ranking as the sixth most polluted country globally in 2025.

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Its capital, New Delhi, was recorded as the most polluted capital city, along with five of its cities, among the top ten most polluted cities worldwide.

Top 10 countries with the most polluted air in 2025-26:

Top 10 Countries with Most Polluted Air
IQAir World Air Quality Report 2025-26
#1
Pakistan
67.3
μg/m³ PM2.5
#2
Bangladesh
66.1
μg/m³ PM2.5
#3
Tajikistan
57.3
μg/m³ PM2.5
#4
Chad
53.6
μg/m³ PM2.5
#5
D.R. Congo
50.2
μg/m³ PM2.5
#6
India
48.9
μg/m³ PM2.5
#7
Kuwait
45.7
μg/m³ PM2.5
#8
Uganda
43.0
μg/m³ PM2.5
#9
Egypt
40.6
μg/m³ PM2.5
#10
Uzbekistan
38.1
μg/m³ PM2.5
Source: IQAir World Air Quality Report 2025 | PM2.5: Tiny particles that can reach deep into lungs and bloodstream
Indian Express InfoGenIE

Source: IQAir World Air Quality Report 2025

Top 10 countries with the cleanest air in 2025-26:

Top 10 Countries with Cleanest Air
IQAir World Air Quality Report 2025-26
#143
French Polynesia
1.8
μg/m³ PM2.5
#142
Puerto Rico
2.4
μg/m³ PM2.5
#141
U.S. Virgin Islands
2.5
μg/m³ PM2.5
#140
Barbados
2.6
μg/m³ PM2.5
#139
New Caledonia
3.6
μg/m³ PM2.5
#138
Iceland
3.7
μg/m³ PM2.5
#137
Bermuda
3.8
μg/m³ PM2.5
#136
Andorra
4.3
μg/m³ PM2.5
#135
Réunion
4.3
μg/m³ PM2.5
#134
Australia
4.4
μg/m³ PM2.5
Source: IQAir World Air Quality Report 2025 | PM2.5: Tiny particles that can reach deep into lungs and bloodstream
Indian Express InfoGenIE

Source: IQAir World Air Quality Report 2025

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Note: PM2.5, tiny particles about 30 times thinner than a human hair, can reach deep into the lungs and bloodstream, causing serious health problems.

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Cherry Gupta
Cherry Gupta
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Cherry Gupta is an Assistant Manager – Content at The Indian Express. She leads the Top 10 section, curating list-based features on key national and international developments, and manages daily news content. She also produces SEO-driven articles and collaborates with the Lifestyle team to conduct interviews with notable artists and write workplace culture features. ... Read More

 

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