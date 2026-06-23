QS ranking 2027: IIT-Delhi leads India list, one private university in top 10

The AIPC also says that IITs may henceforth be stricter with companies that make offers and withdraw them later. A courageous move, though one must wait and see how it plays out.

India’s top 10 universities in QS rankings for 2027: A decade ago, India’s representation in the QS World University Rankings was largely limited to a small group of institutions. Prestigious establishments such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) led the country’s global academic standing, while most other universities received little international recognition.

This time, QS World University Rankings 2027 for India proved different. 52 Indian universities have made it to the QS World University rankings list, contrary to just 14 in 2015, seeing a whopping 271 per cent increase in over a decade.

Other government institutions that secured the top 10 places included IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IISC Bengaluru, IIT Kharagpur, University of Delhi, IIT Roorkee, and IIT Guwahati. Other government institutions that secured the top 10 places included IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IISC Bengaluru, IIT Kharagpur, University of Delhi, IIT Roorkee, and IIT Guwahati.