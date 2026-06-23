QS ranking 2027: IIT-Delhi leads India list, one private university in top 10

India's top 10 universities in QS rankings for 2027 world: 9 government institutions with one private university top the list.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
2 min readJun 23, 2026 02:36 PM IST
IITThe AIPC also says that IITs may henceforth be stricter with companies that make offers and withdraw them later. A courageous move, though one must wait and see how it plays out.
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India’s top 10 universities in QS rankings for 2027: A decade ago, India’s representation in the QS World University Rankings was largely limited to a small group of institutions. Prestigious establishments such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) led the country’s global academic standing, while most other universities received little international recognition.

This time, QS World University Rankings 2027 for India proved different. 52 Indian universities have made it to the QS World University rankings list, contrary to just 14 in 2015, seeing a whopping 271 per cent increase in over a decade.

university rankings Other government institutions that secured the top 10 places included IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IISC Bengaluru, IIT Kharagpur, University of Delhi, IIT Roorkee, and IIT Guwahati.

India is now the fourth most-represented higher education system in the world, behind only the United States, the United Kingdom, and China. QS World University Rankings also mentioned that India is the fastest-growing G20 nation in terms of representation in the rankings. Beyond the numbers, this progress reflects a wider transformation across India’s higher education landscape, with a more diverse range of institutions gaining global recognition.

IIT-Delhi tops India list for 2nd year, climbs to 118 globally: QS World University Rankings 2027

IIT-Delhi topped the list, which climbed the 118th position globally. It became the highest-performing university in India ever in the QS rankings. It was followed by IIT-Bombay, IIT-Madras, IIT-Kharagpur, and IISC Bengaluru. Other leading universities included;  IIT Kanpur, University of Delhi, IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati, and Shoolini University.
The report also concluded that 24 private institutions from India were also featured in the QS World University rankings.  These include Shoolini University, Anna University, Chandigarh University, Symbiosis International among others. Six Indian universities have secured places among the world’s top 100 institutions for Employer Reputation. The University of Delhi, for instance, ranked among the global frontrunners for Employment Outcomes, highlighting the strong connection between higher education and career opportunities.

India’s top 10 universities in QS rankings for 2027:

India Ranking University  Global Ranking 
1 IIT-Delhi 118
2 IIT-Bombay 134
3 IIT-Madras 170
4 IIT-Kharagpur 205
5 IISC Bengaluru 221
6 IIT-Kanpur 221
7 University of Delhi 322
8 IIT-Roorkee 335
8 IIT-Guwahati 349
10 Shoolini University 452

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