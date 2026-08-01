Hurun India women leaders list 2026: Meena Bindra tops; Avani Lekhara youngest in top 10

Candere Hurun Women Leaders Rankings 2026: Hurun India publishes annual rankings and research celebrating leadership across various sectors, including entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and startups. Its periodic market assessments serve as a benchmark for tracking shifts in the national economy.
The organisation recently unveiled the 2026 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List, which highlights prominent female achievers and leadership pairs across 12 sectors, ranging from business and finance to literature, media, and sports. Selection for the list was based on quantitative metrics such as company valuations, annual revenues, athletic achievements, and digital presence, with a significant majority of the honourees based in Mumbai and New Delhi.
There were multiple leader lists that were taken out during this process. In the Youngest Leaders Women list 2026, Sheetal Devi (Paralympian), topped the list. Noureen Aysha (Femi Safe founder), Parul Gulati (social media influencer) and Priyanka Sharma (independent journalist) were ranked at No. 2, 3 and 4 respectively. Rithika Mohan(Garuda Aerospace), Savi Sharma (Author) and Masaba Gupta (House of Masaba) were ranked at No. 5, 6 and 7 respectively. Shreya Mishra (Solar Square) and Nishtha Gupta (Suzlon) were ranked at No. 8 and 9 respectively. Roshni Nadar Malhotra rounded out the top 10 youngest leaders Women list.
In the Oldest Leaders across categories list, Rajni Bector (Bectors Food Specialities) ranked No. 1. Meena Bindra (BIBA) and Manju D Gupta (Lupin) stood at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively. Bina Modi (Godfrey Phillips India)and Banu Mushtaq ranked No. 4 and No. 5 respectively. Arundhati Bhattacharya (Salesforce India), Madhulika Sharma (ITC) and Vaishali Nigam Sinha (ReNew Power) were ranked at No. 6, No. 7 and No. 8 respectively. Deepa Malik (Paralympian) stood at No. 9 while Barkha Dutt (Mojo Story, independent journalist) rounded out the top 10.
In the Top Ranked Women Leaders Across Categories in the 2026 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List, Meena Bindra took the top position. Tushara Shankar and Rajni Bector stood at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively. Vaishali Nigam Sinha, along with Suneeta Reddy and Preetha Reddy stood at No. 4 and 5 respectively. Avani Lekhara (Paralympian) stood at No.6 and was the youngest to be placed on the overall leader board. Sudha Murthy, Ananya Birla and Faye D’ Souza were placed at No. 7, 8 and 9 respectively. Kanika Gupta Shori (Square Yards) closed the top 10 list.
|Rank
|Name
|Company/Association
|Age
|1
|Meena Bindra
|BIBA
|83
|2
|Tushara Shankar
|Lupin
|46
|3
|Rajni Bector
|Bectors Food Specialities
|86
|4
|Vaishali Nigam Sinha
|ReNew Power
|56
|5
|Suneeta Reddy and Preetha Reddy
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|67 and 68 respectively
|6
|Avani Lekhara
|Paralympic Medallist
|24
|7
|Sudha Murthy
|Author
|75
|8
|Ananya Birla
|Social Media Influencer
|32
|9
|Faye D’ Souza
|Independent Journalist
|44
|10
|Kanika Gupta Shori
|Square Yards
|41