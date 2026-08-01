Hurun India women leaders list 2026: Meena Bindra tops; Avani Lekhara youngest in top 10

Meena Bindra took the top position while Avani Lekhara (24) was the youngest woman to be placed in the top 10 list where she ranked at #6.

Candere Hurun Women Leaders Rankings 2026: Hurun India publishes annual rankings and research celebrating leadership across various sectors, including entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and startups. Its periodic market assessments serve as a benchmark for tracking shifts in the national economy.

The organisation recently unveiled the 2026 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List, which highlights prominent female achievers and leadership pairs across 12 sectors, ranging from business and finance to literature, media, and sports. Selection for the list was based on quantitative metrics such as company valuations, annual revenues, athletic achievements, and digital presence, with a significant majority of the honourees based in Mumbai and New Delhi.