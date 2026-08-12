Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses 2026: Ambani Family claims top spot, Birla Family ranks second

India’s top 300 family businesses are now valued at a massive Rs 138 lakh crore ($1.46 trillion) combined. This means that their joint wealth is larger than the economies of major global players like Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Poland, and the Netherlands; a figure that would rank 18th overall on the world economic stage.

These businesses surged in value by roughly Rs 30 lakh crore over the past two years, generating about Rs 4,076 crore in value every single day. Their combined worth skyrocketed 27.5 per cent since 2024, easily outperforming major market indices as the Nifty 50 and Sensex dropped 1.1 per cent and 3.7 per cent, respectively.

According to the ‘2026 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Business List’, these business families have added an average of Rs 4,076 crore daily over the past two years.