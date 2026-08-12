Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses 2026: Ambani Family claims top spot, Birla Family ranks second

Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses Ranking 2026: Barclays Private Clients Hurun India recently released data on the most valuable family businesses. It highlights the range and scope of India’s family-run businesses and their growing contribution to the economy.
India’s top 300 family businesses are now valued at a massive Rs 138 lakh crore ($1.46 trillion) combined. This means that their joint wealth is larger than the economies of major global players like Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Poland, and the Netherlands; a figure that would rank 18th overall on the world economic stage.
These businesses surged in value by roughly Rs 30 lakh crore over the past two years, generating about Rs 4,076 crore in value every single day. Their combined worth skyrocketed 27.5 per cent since 2024, easily outperforming major market indices as the Nifty 50 and Sensex dropped 1.1 per cent and 3.7 per cent, respectively.
According to the ‘2026 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Business List’, these business families have added an average of Rs 4,076 crore daily over the past two years.
Ambani family, owner of Reliance Industries, has a net value of Rs 25,82,800 crore. The family claimed the title of the Most Valuable Family Business on the list. The Ambani family operates in various sectors, including energy, financial services, media and entertainment, textiles and apparel, telecommunications, consumer goods, transportation and logistics, and retail.
Birla family claimed the second spot with a net value of Rs 8,13,700 crore. The Aditya Birla Group spans metals and mining, construction materials, real estate, textiles and apparel, financial services, retail, telecommunications, jewellery, along with media and entertainment.
Jindal family (JSW Steel), Bajaj family (Bajaj Group), and Mahindra family (Mahindra & Mahindra) claimed the No. 3, 4, and 5 spots, respectively. Anil Agarwal family (Vedanta), Murugappa family (Cholamandalam Investment and Finance), and Nadar family (HCL Technologies) claimed the No. 6, 7, and 8 spots, respectively. Premji family (Wipro) claimed the 9th spot on the list, while the Dani family, Choksi family, and Vakil family (Asian Paints) closed out the top 10 list.
|Rank
|Family
|Company
|Value
|1
|Ambani Family
|Reliance Industries
|Rs 25,82,800
|2
|Birla Family
|Aditya Birla Group
|Rs 8,13,700
|3
|Jindal Family
|JSW Steel
|Rs 8,01,800
|4
|Bajaj Family
|Bajaj Group
|Rs 7,70,400
|5
|Mahindra Family
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|Rs 5,14,600
|6
|Anil Agarwal Family
|Vedanta
|Rs 4,45,500
|7
|Murugappa Family
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance
|Rs 3,06,000
|8
|Nadar Family
|HCL Technologies
|Rs 2,91,300
|9
|Premji Family
|Wipro
|Rs 2,72,300
|10
|Dani Family, Choksi Family & Vakil Family
|Asian paints
|Rs 2,48,200