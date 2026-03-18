Hurun Global Rich List 2026: Elon Musk leads world’s top 10 billionaires, Mukesh Ambani Asia’s richest, and Shah Rukh Khan returns with $1.3B

2 min read New Delhi Updated: Mar 18, 2026 12:56 PM IST
Hurun Global Rich List 2026: The Hurun Global Rich List 2026 reveals a record global billionaire count, surpassing 4,000 for the first time.
Two new billionaires have joined the list each day, adding 578 over the past year and bringing the global total to 4,020 this year.
Elon Musk continues to remain the richest person in the world, a position retained for the fifth time in six years.
With a net worth of $792 billion, Musk’s wealth grew by 89 per cent to $372 billion, primarily driven by a rise in valuations of SpaceX and Tesla.
Larry Page, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, founder, saw a 65 per cent rise in net worth to $271 billion, leading him to rank in the top three for the first time.
After NVIDIA broke through the $5 trillion mark, Jensen Huang entered the top 10, increasing his wealth by 34 per cent to $172 billion.
Contrastingly, Meta Platforms’ (Facebook) Mark Zuckerberg slipped from the top three to sixth.
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Furthermore,
Bill Gates dropped out of the top 10 for the first time in 15 years due to his donation of $20 billion last year.
LVMH’s Bernard Arnault, recognised as the richest in Europe, is the only non-US billionaire in the top 10.
Hurun Global Rich List 2026: Top 10 richest people in the world
↓ #8
Warren Buffett
Company
Berkshire Hathaway
Source: Hurun Research Institute, Hurun Global Rich List 2026 | ↑ Rank increase YoY | ↓ Rank decrease YoY | ★ New to Top 10
Indian Express InfoGenIE
Hurun Global Rich List 2026: Spotlight on India and its billionaires
India, with a total of 308 billionaires, retained its third position among countries where the most billionaires live in 2026.
Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, with a US$109 billion net worth, is not only the richest Indian but also the richest Asian in 2026.
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Indian and Bollywood actor
Shah Rukh Khan re-entered the list with a wealth of US$1.3bn.
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Cherry Gupta is an Assistant Manager – Content at The Indian Express. She leads the Top 10 section, curating list-based features on key national and international developments, and manages daily news content. She also produces SEO-driven articles and collaborates with the Lifestyle team to conduct interviews with notable artists and write workplace culture features.
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