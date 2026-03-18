Hurun Global Rich List 2026: Elon Musk leads world’s top 10 billionaires, Mukesh Ambani Asia’s richest, and Shah Rukh Khan returns with $1.3B

Hurun Global Rich List 2026: Larry Page, Alphabet founder, saw a 65% rise in net worth to $271 billion, leading him to rank in the top three for the first time.

Written by: Cherry Gupta
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 18, 2026 12:56 PM IST
Hurun Global Rich List 2026 Richest People in the World, Billionaires GloballyHurun Global Rich List 2026 Richest People in the World
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Hurun Global Rich List 2026: The Hurun Global Rich List 2026 reveals a record global billionaire count, surpassing 4,000 for the first time.

Two new billionaires have joined the list each day, adding 578 over the past year and bringing the global total to 4,020 this year.

Elon Musk continues to remain the richest person in the world, a position retained for the fifth time in six years.

With a net worth of $792 billion, Musk’s wealth grew by 89 per cent to $372 billion, primarily driven by a rise in valuations of SpaceX and Tesla.

Larry Page, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, founder, saw a 65 per cent rise in net worth to $271 billion, leading him to rank in the top three for the first time.

Trending | Top 10 countries with the most billionaires in 2026: The US ranks No 1.; India is among the top three

After NVIDIA broke through the $5 trillion mark, Jensen Huang entered the top 10, increasing his wealth by 34 per cent to $172 billion.

Contrastingly, Meta Platforms’ (Facebook) Mark Zuckerberg slipped from the top three to sixth.

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Furthermore, Bill Gates dropped out of the top 10 for the first time in 15 years due to his donation of $20 billion last year.

LVMH’s Bernard Arnault, recognised as the richest in Europe, is the only non-US billionaire in the top 10.

Hurun Global Rich List 2026: Top 10 richest people in the world

World's Top 10 Wealthiest People
Hurun Global Rich List 2026
#1
Elon Musk
$792B
+89%
Company
SpaceX
Age
54
Country
USA
#2
Jeff Bezos
$300B
+13%
Company
Amazon
Age
62
Country
USA
↑ #3
Larry Page
$271B
+65%
Company
Alphabet
Age
52
Country
USA
#4
Larry Ellison
$267B
+32%
Company
Oracle
Age
81
Country
USA
↑ #5
Sergey Brin
$247B
+67%
Company
Alphabet
Age
52
Country
USA
↓ #6
Mark Zuckerberg
$234B
+2%
Company
Meta Platforms
Age
41
Country
USA
#7
Bernard Arnault
$178B
+13%
Company
LVMH
Age
76
Country
France
↓ #8
Warren Buffett
$173B
+4%
Company
Berkshire Hathaway
Age
95
Country
USA
★ #9
Jensen Huang
$172B
+34%
Company
Nvidia
Age
62
Country
USA
↓ #10
Steve Ballmer
$159B
+2%
Company
Microsoft
Age
69
Country
USA
Source: Hurun Research Institute, Hurun Global Rich List 2026 | ↑ Rank increase YoY | ↓ Rank decrease YoY | ★ New to Top 10
Indian Express InfoGenIE

Hurun Global Rich List 2026: Spotlight on India and its billionaires

India, with a total of 308 billionaires, retained its third position among countries where the most billionaires live in 2026.

Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, with a US$109 billion net worth, is not only the richest Indian but also the richest Asian in 2026.

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Indian and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan re-entered the list with a wealth of US$1.3bn.

Stay updated with the latest – Click here to read more Top 10 exclusive reports!

Cherry Gupta
Cherry Gupta
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Cherry Gupta is an Assistant Manager – Content at The Indian Express. She leads the Top 10 section, curating list-based features on key national and international developments, and manages daily news content. She also produces SEO-driven articles and collaborates with the Lifestyle team to conduct interviews with notable artists and write workplace culture features. ... Read More

 

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