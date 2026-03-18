Hurun Global Rich List 2026: Elon Musk leads world’s top 10 billionaires, Mukesh Ambani Asia’s richest, and Shah Rukh Khan returns with $1.3B

Hurun Global Rich List 2026: The Hurun Global Rich List 2026 reveals a record global billionaire count, surpassing 4,000 for the first time.

Two new billionaires have joined the list each day, adding 578 over the past year and bringing the global total to 4,020 this year.

Elon Musk continues to remain the richest person in the world, a position retained for the fifth time in six years.

With a net worth of $792 billion, Musk’s wealth grew by 89 per cent to $372 billion, primarily driven by a rise in valuations of SpaceX and Tesla.

Larry Page, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, founder, saw a 65 per cent rise in net worth to $271 billion, leading him to rank in the top three for the first time.