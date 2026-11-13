Hurun Global Indians List 2026: Sundar Pichai tops list at $4.2 trillion, beats Satya Nadella

Hurun India, in collaboration with HSBC India, released the HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2026.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has reclaimed the top spot, steering a $4.2 trillion corporate valuation to edge past Microsoft chief Satya Nadella, who secured the second rank at $2.6 trillion.
HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2026 features 236 CEOs, managing directors, chairpersons and founders of Indian origin leading 200 companies headquartered outside India. Companies were ranked by value, through market capitalisation and Hurun Research valuations, with a cut-off date of 25 June 2026.
Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, ranked second on the list at 2.6 US trillion dollars. Micron Technology’s Sanjay Mehrotra ranked No 3 at 1.4 US trillion dollars.
Neal Mohan (CEO of YouTube) and Thomas Kurian (CEO of Google Cloud) ranked No 4 and 5 respectively.
Shailesh Jejurikar of Procter & Gamble, Vasant Narasimhan (Novartis) and Sunil Garg (Citibank) ranked No 6, 7 and 8 respectively. Arvind Krishna (IBM) and Sanjiv Lamba (Linde) ranked No. 9 and 10, respectively.
Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said, “The reach of Global Indians is something most people experience without realising it. Whether you search on Google, watch a video on YouTube, send a message on WhatsApp, work on Microsoft Windows, ship a parcel with FedEx or use a Procter & Gamble product at home, the company behind it is led by someone of Indian origin. These are not companies we only read about; they are companies we use every day.”
Jayashree Ullal (Arista) ranked No. 1 among the women leaders on the Top 10 Women Leaders list under the HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2026.
The 2026 edition is the second consecutive release of this list, which sheds light on the Indian diaspora’s role in the global economy. San Francisco tops the list of preferred cities of residence with 40 individuals. Software and financial services together account for 84 of the 200 companies.
The average age of the entrants is 55 years, and the list features 16 women.
Top 10 CEOs in HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2026
|Rank
|CEO
|Company
|1.
|Sundar Pichai
|Alphabet
|2.
|Satya Nadella
|Microsoft
|3.
|Sanjay Mehrotra
|Micron Technology
|4.
|Neal Mohan
|YouTube
|5.
|Thomas Kurian
|Google Cloud
|6.
|Shailesh Jejurikar
|Procter & Gamble
|7.
|Vasant Narasimhan
|Novartis
|8.
|Sunil Garg
|Citibank
|9.
|Arvind Krishna
|IBM
|10.
|Sanjiv Lamba
|Linde