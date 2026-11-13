Hurun Global Indians List 2026: Sundar Pichai tops list at $4.2 trillion, beats Satya Nadella

Hurun India, in collaboration with HSBC India, released the HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2026.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has reclaimed the top spot, steering a $4.2 trillion corporate valuation to edge past Microsoft chief Satya Nadella, who secured the second rank at $2.6 trillion.

HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2026 features 236 CEOs, managing directors, chairpersons and founders of Indian origin leading 200 companies headquartered outside India. Companies were ranked by value, through market capitalisation and Hurun Research valuations, with a cut-off date of 25 June 2026.

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Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, ranked second on the list at 2.6 US trillion dollars. Micron Technology’s Sanjay Mehrotra ranked No 3 at 1.4 US trillion dollars.