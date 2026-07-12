Highest paid tennis players in the world 2026: Alcaraz leads, Coco Gauff at No.3

Highest-Paid Tennis Players in the World (2026): Full Earnings Ranking: Discover the highest-earning tennis players in the world for 2026. See how Carlos Alcaraz secured the top spot and why Coco Gauff ranks at No. 3 with a towering $40.3 million profile.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
2 min readJul 12, 2026 10:00 AM IST
tennis playersAlcaraz leads the list while Coco Gauff marks her spot as she ranks No. 3.
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Top 10 Highest Paid Tennis Players in the World 2026: Tennis stars are some of the highest-paid athletes in the world. The ongoing Wimbledon tournament, one of the most prestigious and oldest in tennis, has seen some of the most celebrated and high-earning tennis stars playing on its historic courts. Sportico recently released its rankings for the highest-paid tennis players in the world for 2026.

One of the most celebrated contemporary players is Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz. The Spanish tennis pro won the previous two French Opens and made consecutive All England Club finals, capturing two titles. This year, however, Alcaraz skipped both the French Open and Wimbledon due to a wrist injury.

How Sinner outclassed Djokovic to seal 2nd consecutive Wimbledon final spot

Despite his inability to play these tournaments, Alcaraz still topped the Sportico list of the highest-paid tennis players, with Jannik Sinner following just behind him.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner had won nine Grand Slam titles in a row before Alexander Zverev finally broke their streak at the 2026 French Open. Even though they are only 23 and 24 years old, Alcaraz and Sinner are already fifth and sixth on the all-time tennis prize money list. However, Zverev’s major victory at Roland Garros pushed him just ahead of them, putting all three players at around $65 million in career earnings.

Coco Gauff ($40.3 million) and Serena Williams ($40 million) both crossed the $40 million mark, mostly through sponsorships off the court. Surprisingly, Serena Williams now earns more money than she did during her active playing days.

Top 10 Highest Paid Tennis Players in the World 2026:

Rank Player Earnings
1 Carlos Alcaraz $62.9 Million
2 Jannik Sinner $59 Million
3 Coco Gauff $40.3 Million
4 Serena Williams $40 Million
5 Aryna Sabalenka $35.9 Million
6 Novak Djokovic $25.6 Million
7 Qinwen Zheng $24.6 million
8 Iga Świątek $22.8 Million
9 Alexander Zverev $16.7 Million
10 Elena Rybakina $16.3 Million

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