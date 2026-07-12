Highest paid tennis players in the world 2026: Alcaraz leads, Coco Gauff at No.3

Top 10 Highest Paid Tennis Players in the World 2026: Tennis stars are some of the highest-paid athletes in the world. The ongoing Wimbledon tournament, one of the most prestigious and oldest in tennis, has seen some of the most celebrated and high-earning tennis stars playing on its historic courts. Sportico recently released its rankings for the highest-paid tennis players in the world for 2026.

One of the most celebrated contemporary players is Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz. The Spanish tennis pro won the previous two French Opens and made consecutive All England Club finals, capturing two titles. This year, however, Alcaraz skipped both the French Open and Wimbledon due to a wrist injury.