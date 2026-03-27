Top 10 countries with best opportunities in 2026: Switzerland leads; Hong Kong climbs to tie with Italy at No 10

Henley Opportunity Index 2026: Switzerland tops the top 10 countries offering the best opportunities for the second consecutive year.

Top 10 Countries, Henley Opportunity Index 2026: In an increasingly competitive and volatile global landscape, professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors are relocating to countries that offer the best opportunities for career advancement and quality of life.

Switzerland continues to lead the Henley Opportunity Index 2026, scoring 86 out of 100, driven by its stable economy, world-class education, and exceptional career prospects.

The index, published on Tuesday, evaluated and ranked the countries based on six factors: earning potential, career progression, top-tier employment opportunities, premium education, economic mobility, and high liveability.

Singapore follows next at No 2 with a total score of 81, providing high earning potential and top-tier employment prospects.