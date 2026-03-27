Top 10 countries with best opportunities in 2026: Switzerland leads; Hong Kong climbs to tie with Italy at No 10

Top 10 Countries, Henley Opportunity Index 2026: With high-ranked global universities, a strong research ecosystem, and exceptional quality of life, Australia rose to No 3 this year, overtaking the UK and the US, which now rank at No 4.

Written by: Cherry Gupta
2 min readNew DelhiMar 27, 2026 10:37 AM IST
Henley Opportunity Index 2026: Switzerland tops the top 10 countries offering the best opportunities for the second consecutive year.Henley Opportunity Index 2026: Switzerland tops the top 10 countries offering the best opportunities for the second consecutive year.
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Top 10 Countries, Henley Opportunity Index 2026: In an increasingly competitive and volatile global landscape, professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors are relocating to countries that offer the best opportunities for career advancement and quality of life.

Switzerland continues to lead the Henley Opportunity Index 2026, scoring 86 out of 100, driven by its stable economy, world-class education, and exceptional career prospects.

The index, published on Tuesday, evaluated and ranked the countries based on six factors: earning potential, career progression, top-tier employment opportunities, premium education, economic mobility, and high liveability.

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Singapore follows next at No 2 with a total score of 81, providing high earning potential and top-tier employment prospects.

With high-ranked global universities, a strong research ecosystem, and exceptional quality of life, Australia rose to No 3 this year, overtaking the UK and the US, which now rank at No 4.

The UK and US have a total opportunity score of 79, renowned for their leading universities, global financial hubs, and innovation-driven economies.

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Dubai and Abu Dhabi rapidly emerge as global hubs for wealth and entrepreneurship, driving the UAE, the only Gulf country, to rank No 7 with a score of 73.

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Hong Kong, a key financial gateway connecting global markets with Asia, jumps to No 9 this year, alongside Italysupported by its major economic centres, Milan and Romewith a total score of 65 each.

Henley Opportunity Index 2026: Top 10 countries providing the world’s best opportunities in 2025

Top 10 Countries with Best Opportunities
Henley Opportunity Index 2026
#1
Switzerland
86%
Total Score
Earning Potential
100
Career Advancement
85
Top Employment
86
Premium Education
72
Economic Mobility
93
High Livability
79
#2
Singapore
81%
Total Score
Earning Potential
100
Career Advancement
62
Top Employment
98
Premium Education
59
Economic Mobility
92
High Livability
72
#3
Australia
80%
Total Score
Earning Potential
89
Career Advancement
67
Top Employment
76
Premium Education
81
Economic Mobility
90
High Livability
78
#4
United Kingdom
79%
Total Score
Earning Potential
73
Career Advancement
83
Top Employment
71
Premium Education
90
Economic Mobility
92
High Livability
68
#4
United States
79%
Total Score
Earning Potential
100
Career Advancement
73
Top Employment
81
Premium Education
79
Economic Mobility
72
High Livability
71
#5
Canada
78%
Total Score
Earning Potential
78
Career Advancement
79
Top Employment
77
Premium Education
70
Economic Mobility
89
High Livability
77
#6
Austria
69%
Total Score
Earning Potential
76
Career Advancement
58
Top Employment
72
Premium Education
48
Economic Mobility
92
High Livability
70
#7
United Arab Emirates
68%
Total Score
Earning Potential
73
Career Advancement
53
Top Employment
82
Premium Education
71
Economic Mobility
66
High Livability
62
#8
New Zealand
67%
Total Score
Earning Potential
69
Career Advancement
47
Top Employment
69
Premium Education
54
Economic Mobility
92
High Livability
73
#9
Hong Kong
65%
Total Score
Earning Potential
83
Career Advancement
61
Top Employment
80
Premium Education
56
Economic Mobility
51
High Livability
59
#9
Italy
65%
Total Score
Earning Potential
61
Career Advancement
56
Top Employment
65
Premium Education
53
Economic Mobility
93
High Livability
64
Source: Henley Opportunity Index 2026 | 6 Factors: Earning Potential, Career Advancement, Employment, Education, Economic Mobility, Livability
Indian Express InfoGenIE
Rank Country Earning Potential Career Advancement Top-Tier Employment Prospects Premium Education Economic Mobility High Livability Total Opportunity Score 2026
10 Latvia 64 61 52 41 90 63 62%
10 Malta 57 62 55 42 92 64 62%

Source: Henley Opportunity Index 2026

/Swipe to see the scores across all the indicators/

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Cherry Gupta
Cherry Gupta
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Cherry Gupta is an Assistant Manager – Content at The Indian Express. She leads the Top 10 section, curating list-based features on key national and international developments, and manages daily news content. She also produces SEO-driven articles and collaborates with the Lifestyle team to conduct interviews with notable artists and write workplace culture features. ... Read More

 

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