Top 10 countries with best opportunities in 2026: Switzerland leads; Hong Kong climbs to tie with Italy at No 10
Top 10 Countries, Henley Opportunity Index 2026: With high-ranked global universities, a strong research ecosystem, and exceptional quality of life, Australia rose to No 3 this year, overtaking the UK and the US, which now rank at No 4.
Top 10 Countries, Henley Opportunity Index 2026: In an increasingly competitive and volatile global landscape, professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors are relocating to countries that offer the best opportunities for career advancement and quality of life.
The index, published on Tuesday, evaluated and ranked the countries based on six factors: earning potential, career progression, top-tier employment opportunities, premium education, economic mobility, and high liveability.
Cherry Gupta is an Assistant Manager – Content at The Indian Express. She leads the Top 10 section, curating list-based features on key national and international developments, and manages daily news content. She also produces SEO-driven articles and collaborates with the Lifestyle team to conduct interviews with notable artists and write workplace culture features. ... Read More