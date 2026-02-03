Global Risks Report 2026: Top 10 risks that will shape the world in 2026, 2028, and 2036

World Economic Forum Global Risks Report 2026: Find out the top 10 global risks that will pose a threat to the world in 2026, 2028 and 2036. (Source: WEF)

Global Risks Report 2026: As the world faces unprecedented uncertainty, the World Economic Forum Global Risks Report 2026, released in January, outlines the most pressing threats likely to shape 2026, the next two years (2028) and the decade ahead (2036).

According to respondents to the Global Risks Perception Survey (GRPS), expectations for both the short- and long-term global outlook are pessimistic.

“GRPS respondents viewed both the short- and long-term global outlook negatively, with 50% of respondents anticipating either a turbulent or stormy outlook over the next two years, deteriorating to 57% of respondents over the next 10 years,” said the report published on January 14.

“A further 40% and 32%, respectively, view the global outlook as unsettled over the two- and 10-year time frames, with only 1% anticipating a calm outlook across each time horizon.”