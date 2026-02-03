Global Risks Report 2026: Top 10 risks that will shape the world in 2026, 2028, and 2036

Top 10 Global Risks Report 2026: According to the report, geoeconomic confrontation has risen sharply, moving up two positions in 2026 risk list and eight positions in the short term, to become one of the most severe risks by 2028.

Written by: Cherry Gupta
Feb 3, 2026
Global Risks Report 2026 World Economic ForumWorld Economic Forum Global Risks Report 2026: Find out the top 10 global risks that will pose a threat to the world in 2026, 2028 and 2036. (Source: WEF)
Global Risks Report 2026: As the world faces unprecedented uncertainty, the World Economic Forum Global Risks Report 2026, released in January, outlines the most pressing threats likely to shape 2026, the next two years (2028) and the decade ahead (2036).

According to respondents to the Global Risks Perception Survey (GRPS), expectations for both the short- and long-term global outlook are pessimistic.

“GRPS respondents viewed both the short- and long-term global outlook negatively, with 50% of respondents anticipating either a turbulent or stormy outlook over the next two years, deteriorating to 57% of respondents over the next 10 years,” said the report published on January 14.

“A further 40% and 32%, respectively, view the global outlook as unsettled over the two- and 10-year time frames, with only 1% anticipating a calm outlook across each time horizon.”

The report defines a “global risk” as “the possibility of an event or condition that, if it occurs, would negatively impact a significant proportion of global GDP, population, or natural resources.”

It ranks risks by immediate severity and over the short term (two years) and the long term (10 years).

According to the report, geoeconomic confrontation has risen sharply, moving up two positions in immediate risk and eight positions in the short term, to become one of the most severe risks by 2028.

As competition among countries intensifies, the report said that state-based armed conflict ranks second among immediate threats, though it stands at fifth in the two-year outlook.

Meanwhile, it pointed out, economic risks, when taken collectively, have surged, driven by high national debt levels and volatile markets.

Economic downturns, in particular, remain in the top 10 at the start of 2026, and have climbed eight spots to rank 11th in the short-term outlook and 19th over the next decade.

Short-term concerns, especially in environmental and technological areas, are increasingly overshadowing long-term global objectives.

On the environmental front, the risks in the category are deprioritised in the two-year timeframe; however, they remain significant over a decade.

Technological threats are on the rise, with misinformation and disinformation ranked second in the short term and fourth in the long term, the report said.

It added that potential adverse outcomes from artificial intelligence have jumped from 30th to fifth in the 10-year outlook.

Global risks landscape: an interconnections map - Global Risks Report 2026 Global risks landscape: an interconnections map (Source World Economic Forum Global Risks Report 2026)

As global risks rapidly evolve, here are the top ten risks, ranked by severity, that are likely to shape the world immediately (2026), in the near (2 years – 2028) and distant future (10 years – 2036).

Top 10 risks which are going to shape the world in 2026, 2028, and 2036:

Global Risks Report 2026
World Economic Forum • Immediate (2026), Short-Term (2028) & Long-Term (2036) Rankings
50%
Turbulent 2-Year Outlook
57%
Turbulent 10-Year Outlook
1%
Anticipate Calm
Immediate Risks (2026)
  • 1
    Geoeconomic confrontation
    Geopolitical • 18% share
  • 2
    State-based armed conflict
    Geopolitical • 14% share
  • 3
    Extreme weather events
    Environmental • 8% share
  • 4
    Societal polarization
    Societal • 7% share
  • 5
    Misinformation and disinformation
    Technological• 7% share
  • 6
    Economic downturn
    Economic • 5% share
  • 7
    Erosion of human rights and/or civic freedoms
    Societal • 4% share
  • 8
    Adverse outcomes of AI technologies
    Technological • 4% share
  • 9
    Cyber insecurity
    Technological • 3% share
  • 10
    Inequality
    Societal • 3% share
Short-Term Risks (2 Years)
2026-2028
  • 1
    Geoeconomic confrontation
    Geopolitical
  • 2
    Misinformation and disinformation
    Technological
  • 3
    Societal polarization
    Societal
  • 4
    Extreme weather events
    Environmental
  • 5
    State-based armed conflict
    Geopolitical
  • 6
    Cyber insecurity
    Technological
  • 7
    Inequality
    Societal
  • 8
    Erosion of human rights and/or civic freedoms
    Societal
  • 9
    Pollution
    Environmental
  • 10
    Involuntary migration or displacement
    Societal
Long-Term Risks (10 Years)
2026-2036
  • 1
    Extreme weather events
    Environmental
  • 2
    Biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse
    Environmental
  • 3
    Critical change to Earth systems
    Environmental
  • 4
    Misinformation and disinformation
    Technological
  • 5
    Adverse outcomes of AI technologies
    Technological
  • 6
    Natural resource shortages
    Environmental
  • 7
    Inequality
    Societal
  • 8
    Cyber insecurity
    Technological
  • 9
    Societal polarization
    Societal
  • 10
    Pollution
    Environmental
 
Geopolitical
 
Environmental
 
Technological
 
Societal
 
Economic
Source: World Economic Forum Global Risks Perception Survey 2025-2026 • Complete Top 10 rankings shown
