Global Passport Index 2026: Sweden tops list, India slips to 125th position

Within Europe, the Nordic states cluster at the apex: Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Norway all rank in the top nine, joined by Switzerland, Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. (credit: unsplash)

Top 10 countries in the latest Global Passport Index 2026: Global Citizen Solutions released its comprehensive report ranking the overall passport strength of 197 countries worldwide. The published data evaluates nations across 14 distinct indicators, with the primary weightage distributed across three core pillars: Enhanced Mobility, Investment, and Quality of Living. Through this comprehensive, policy-aware evaluation system, the Global Passport Index effectively measures how a person’s country of origin directly limits or expands their everyday opportunities.

The findings of this report have remained fairly consistent. Sweden retains the top spot with an overall score of 96.05, while Afghanistan sits at the bottom of the list with an overall score of 23.10. Documenting the global travel landscape, the 2026 Global Passport Index shows a year marked by the rise of automated border control systems, a deliberate shift toward visa liberalization in Asia, and an ongoing, structural divide in global mobility that favors wealthier nations.