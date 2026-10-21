Global Hunger Index 2026: India ranks 100th out of 122 countries; child stunting nearly 30%

India ranked 100th while Pakistan ranked 106th out of 122 countries surveyed under the Global Hunger Index, which is released once every six years.
The index is released jointly by the German aid agency Welthungerhilfe (WHH) and Concern Worldwide, an Irish organisation, along with partner institutions: the Institute for International Law of Peace and Armed Conflict (IFHV) and the Swiss organisation Helvetas.
India ranked 100, with 9.8 per cent of the population being undernourished, 29.3 per cent of children under five being stunted (low height for age), 19 per cent child wasting (low weight for height) and 2.7 per cent child mortality (death before age of 5). The 2026 GHI score for South Asia is 23.5, compared with 18.1 for the world.
Twenty-four countries have a hunger score of < 5.0. These are Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Chile, China, Costa Rica, Croatia, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Paraguay, Romania, Russian Federation, Serbia, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay and Uzbekistan.
The main purpose of the GHI is to comprehensively measure and track hunger at global, regional and national levels, reflecting various dimensions of hunger over time. It also aims to raise awareness of the struggle against hunger. This provides a way to compare hunger levels between countries and regions.
Methodology
The GHI score is calculated using a formula that incorporates four indicators. These include undernourishment (the share of the population whose caloric intake is insufficient), child stunting (the share of children under the age of five who have low height for their age), child wasting (the share of children under the age of five who have low weight for their height), and child mortality (the share of children who die before their fifth birthday).
Scores for each of the four indicators are standardised against benchmark thresholds set just above the highest worldwide country levels recorded since 1988.