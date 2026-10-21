Global Hunger Index 2026: India ranks 100th out of 122 countries; child stunting nearly 30%

India ranked 100th while Pakistan ranked 106th out of 122 countries surveyed under the Global Hunger Index, which is released once every six years.

The index is released jointly by the German aid agency Welthungerhilfe (WHH) and Concern Worldwide, an Irish organisation, along with partner institutions: the Institute for International Law of Peace and Armed Conflict (IFHV) and the Swiss organisation Helvetas.

India ranked 100, with 9.8 per cent of the population being undernourished, 29.3 per cent of children under five being stunted (low height for age), 19 per cent child wasting (low weight for height) and 2.7 per cent child mortality (death before age of 5). The 2026 GHI score for South Asia is 23.5, compared with 18.1 for the world.