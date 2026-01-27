Top 10 powerful countries by military strength in 2026: US leads Global Firepower Military rankings; UK and Pakistan slip. Here’s India’s rank

Global Firepower Military Index 2026: Amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and global conflict, countries worldwide are strengthening their defence strategies, intensifying competition for military leadership.
Global Firepower has released its 2026 Military Strength rankings, evaluating the military power of 145 countries based on more than 60 indicators that contribute to each nation’s Power Index (PwrIndx) score.
“A perfect PwrIndx score is 0.0000, which is realistically unattainable in the scope of the current GFP formula; as such, the smaller the PwrIndx value, the more powerful a nation’s conventional fighting capability is,” said Global Firepower.
The United States retained its position as the world’s most powerful military, with a PwrIndx score of 0.0741, continuing an unbroken streak at the top since 2005.
Russia and China followed in second and third positions, recording scores of 0.0791 and 0.0919, respectively.
India and South Korea rounded out the top five, with the top five rankings remaining unchanged from the previous year.
France rose to sixth place, continuing its upward climb after ranking seventh in 2025 and 11th in 2024. Japan also moved up one spot to rank seventh in 2026.
The United Kingdom slipped to eighth place, continuing a gradual decline from sixth position over the past two years.
Italy retained its 10th-place ranking with a PwrIndx score of 0.2211, completing the top ten.
Pakistan continued its downward trend, falling from ninth place in 2024 to 12th in 2025 and further to 14th in 2026, with a PwrIndx score of 0.2626.
Germany recorded one of the most notable gains, climbing from 19th place in 2024 to 12th in 2026, reflecting significant improvements in its military capabilities.
Source: 2026 Global Firepower Rankings
Note: PwrIndx of 0.0000 represents the theoretical maximum power; it is practically impossible under the current formula. Consequently, countries with lower PwrIndx scores are considered more capable in conventional military strength
