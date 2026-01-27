Top 10 powerful countries by military strength in 2026: US leads Global Firepower Military rankings; UK and Pakistan slip. Here’s India’s rank

World's 10 Most Powerful Countries By Military Strength in 2026: Pakistan continued its downward trend, falling from ninth place in 2024 to 12th in 2025 and further to 14th in 2026.

Global Firepower Military Ranking 2026: Full rankingsGlobal Firepower Military Index 2026: Here are the top 10 most powerful countries in the world by military strength.

Global Firepower Military Index 2026: Amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and global conflict, countries worldwide are strengthening their defence strategies, intensifying competition for military leadership.

Global Firepower has released its 2026 Military Strength rankings, evaluating the military power of 145 countries based on more than 60 indicators that contribute to each nation’s Power Index (PwrIndx) score.

“A perfect PwrIndx score is 0.0000, which is realistically unattainable in the scope of the current GFP formula; as such, the smaller the PwrIndx value, the more powerful a nation’s conventional fighting capability is,” said Global Firepower.

The United States retained its position as the world’s most powerful military, with a PwrIndx score of 0.0741, continuing an unbroken streak at the top since 2005.

Russia and China followed in second and third positions, recording scores of 0.0791 and 0.0919, respectively.

India and South Korea rounded out the top five, with the top five rankings remaining unchanged from the previous year.

France rose to sixth place, continuing its upward climb after ranking seventh in 2025 and 11th in 2024. Japan also moved up one spot to rank seventh in 2026.

The United Kingdom slipped to eighth place, continuing a gradual decline from sixth position over the past two years.

Italy retained its 10th-place ranking with a PwrIndx score of 0.2211, completing the top ten.

Pakistan continued its downward trend, falling from ninth place in 2024 to 12th in 2025 and further to 14th in 2026, with a PwrIndx score of 0.2626.

Germany recorded one of the most notable gains, climbing from 19th place in 2024 to 12th in 2026, reflecting significant improvements in its military capabilities.

Global Firepower Rankings: Top 10 Most Powerful Countries By Military Strength in 2026

Top 10 Most Powerful Countries by Military Strength 2026
Global Firepower Rankings • 145 Countries Evaluated
#1
United States
North America
Power Index Score
0.0741
Top rank since 2005
Lower score = More powerful
#2
Russia
Eastern Europe
Power Index Score
0.0791
Unchanged from 2025
Lower score = More powerful
#3
China
East Asia
Power Index Score
0.0919
Unchanged from 2025
Lower score = More powerful
#4
India
South Asia
Power Index Score
0.1346
Unchanged from 2025
Lower score = More powerful
#5
South Korea
East Asia
Power Index Score
0.1642
Unchanged from 2025
Lower score = More powerful
#6
France
Western Europe
Power Index Score
0.1798
↑ Up from 7th in 2025
Lower score = More powerful
#7
Japan
East Asia
Power Index Score
0.1876
↑ Up from 8th in 2025
Lower score = More powerful
#8
United Kingdom
Western Europe
Power Index Score
0.1881
↓ Down from 6th
Lower score = More powerful
#9
Turkiye
Middle East
Power Index Score
0.1975
Stable position
Lower score = More powerful
#10
Italy
Southern Europe
Power Index Score
0.2211
Unchanged from 2025
Lower score = More powerful
Source: 2026 Global Firepower Rankings • Based on 60+ factors across 145 countries
Indian Express InfoGenIE

Source: 2026 Global Firepower Rankings

Note: PwrIndx of 0.0000 represents the theoretical maximum power; it is practically impossible under the current formula. Consequently, countries with lower PwrIndx scores are considered more capable in conventional military strength

Cherry Gupta
Cherry Gupta
Cherry Gupta is an Assistant Manager – Content at The Indian Express. She leads the Top 10 section, curating list-based features on key national and international developments, and manages daily news content. She also produces SEO-driven articles and collaborates with the Lifestyle team to conduct interviews with notable artists and write workplace culture features.

 

