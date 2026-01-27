Top 10 powerful countries by military strength in 2026: US leads Global Firepower Military rankings; UK and Pakistan slip. Here’s India’s rank

Global Firepower Military Index 2026: Here are the top 10 most powerful countries in the world by military strength.

Global Firepower Military Index 2026: Amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and global conflict, countries worldwide are strengthening their defence strategies, intensifying competition for military leadership.

Global Firepower has released its 2026 Military Strength rankings, evaluating the military power of 145 countries based on more than 60 indicators that contribute to each nation’s Power Index (PwrIndx) score.

“A perfect PwrIndx score is 0.0000, which is realistically unattainable in the scope of the current GFP formula; as such, the smaller the PwrIndx value, the more powerful a nation’s conventional fighting capability is,” said Global Firepower.

The United States retained its position as the world’s most powerful military, with a PwrIndx score of 0.0741, continuing an unbroken streak at the top since 2005.