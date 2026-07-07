Global Air Powers Ranking 2026: United States Air Force tops list, Indian Air Force at No. 6

Top 10 countries in Global Air Powers Ranking 2026: Giving a comprehensive view of global air supremacy, the World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft (WDMMA) maps out the strengths and weaknesses of global military aviation.

This data-driven resource delivers unique perspectives on the realities of modern combat, currently following a total of 48,082 aircraft across 129 military air arms in 103 separate countries. The WDMMA ranking structure utilizes a complex formula that assesses specific metrics related to the overall fighting capability of the various air wings in the world.

The resulting calculation produces the definitive TruVal Rating, which helps to separate each global power based on more than just bulk strength, factoring in technological modernisation, logistical support, and strike and defence capabilities. This ensures that a military power is not simply judged by the total size of its aircraft inventory, but rather by the actual quality and general balance of its fleet.