Global Air Powers Ranking 2026: United States Air Force tops list, Indian Air Force at No. 6

Top 10 countries in Global Air Powers Ranking 2026: Giving a comprehensive view of global air supremacy, the World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft (WDMMA) maps out the strengths and weaknesses of global military aviation.
This data-driven resource delivers unique perspectives on the realities of modern combat, currently following a total of 48,082 aircraft across 129 military air arms in 103 separate countries. The WDMMA ranking structure utilizes a complex formula that assesses specific metrics related to the overall fighting capability of the various air wings in the world.
The resulting calculation produces the definitive TruVal Rating, which helps to separate each global power based on more than just bulk strength, factoring in technological modernisation, logistical support, and strike and defence capabilities. This ensures that a military power is not simply judged by the total size of its aircraft inventory, but rather by the actual quality and general balance of its fleet.
The highest recorded TVR score available is 242.9, which is held by the United States Air Force. The active WDMMA index spans 103 tracked nations and 129 covered air services, including independent Army, Navy, and Marine corps aviation branches where relevant.
Ranks 2, 3, and 4 were awarded to the United States Navy, the Russian Air Force, and the United States Army, respectively. The 5th rank was claimed by the United States Marine Corps, followed by the Indian Air Force in the 6th position. The Chinese and Japanese Air Forces were positioned at No. 7 and No. 8, respectively. The Israeli Air Force came in at No. 9, while the French Air Force closed out the Top 10 list.
|Rank
|Country
|1
|United States Air Force
|2
|United States Navy
|3
|Russian Air Force
|4
|United States Army
|5
|United States Marines
|6
|Indian Air Force
|7
|Chinese Air Force
|8
|Japanese Air Force
|9
|Israeli Air Force
|10
|French Air Force