From Dante’s Inferno to desert dunes: The 7 most beautiful train stations in the world

Monte Sant’Angelo Station, Naples

Set in Naples, Italy, the Monte Sant’Angelo station was designed by artist Anish Kapoor in collaboration with Future Systems and architectural firm AL_A. It sits 48 metres underground with two monumental corten steel and aluminium openings that lead to a rough-walled subterranean world, evoking Mount Vesuvius. The architectural marvel is inspired by the ancient legend of the Cumaean Sibyl, referencing Dante’s Inferno.

Colosseo – Fori Imperiali Station, Rome

This beautiful train station in Rome resembles a theatre. The descent to the platforms can be compared to the journey of the city’s rich history. Its construction aims to document new stratigraphic excavations and reveal archaeological remains still present underground. Architects Andrea Grimaldi and Filippo Lambertucci designed the station.

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National Museum Station, Riyadh

Designed by Arup, this stunning station is located within the Qasr AlHokm district near the city’s historic palace complex and the main mosque. It anchors one of the most important nodes of the Riyadh Metro Network. The station entrance wraps in a lattice concrete shell formed on the Tuwaiq mountain’s landscape. The triangular openings are inspired by traditional Najdi architecture, revealing a glowing blue interior beyond.

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Town Hall Station, Melbourne

Located under the City Square, the main concourse features a public underground open space supported by tree branch-shaped steel columns that tower over 14 metres high, drawing the sight upward. The station closely resembles the architectural style of the nearby St. Paul’s Cathedral and provides high structural stability deep underground.

Arriyadh Metro Western Station

Arriyadh Metro Western Station. (photo credit: omrania) Arriyadh Metro Western Station. (photo credit: omrania)

Designed by Omrania (an architectural firm), Arriyadh Metro Western Station was inspired by free-form structures that mimic desert sand dunes. They also provide natural shading and pedestrian entry points. The train station also links buses and the city’s light rail system; home to a vegetable marketplace and embodies the culture of the city, creating real estate value at the same time.

Lyon Part-Dieu Station, France

Defined by a massive, multi-year transformation project, it has been designed to evolve the 1980s station. It went from a closed-off, vehicle-centric transport box into an integrated, transparent, and pedestrian-friendly multimodal city gateway. The new station’s overarching design language combines massive expansions, transparency, and strong integration with the neighbouring urban fabric.

LAX/Metro Transit Center, Los Angeles, USA

Designed by the global architecture firm Grimshaw alongside executive architecture firm Gruen Associates and engineering titan Arup, the facility redefines local transit infrastructure into an iconic entry point for the city. It is a climate-responsive, light-filled civic gateway. Opened in mid-2025, this eleven-acre facility closes the historic gap between LA’s mass transit network and Los Angeles International Airport.