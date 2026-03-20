Top 10 youngest billionaires in the world 2026: A 22-year-old Indian-origin is at No. 6

2 min read New Delhi Mar 20, 2026 11:44 AM IST
Top 10 youngest billionaires in the world 2026: The number of Gen Z billionaires is rising, with Forbes’ World’s Billionaires List 2026 naming 35 individuals under 30, each with a net worth of at least $1 billion.
Together, the
youngest billionaires hold a combined wealth of $92.4 billion this year, down from $152.3 billion last year.
Most of these youngest billionaires inherited their family’s fortunes.
At 20, Amelie
Voigt Trejes is the world’s youngest billionaire and the largest individual shareholder of WEG, a company co-founded by her grandfather.
The second-youngest billionaire, Johannes von Baumbach, heir to Boehringer Ingelheim, is also 20 years old but seven weeks older than Amelie.
Clemente Del Vecchio, 21, an heir to EssilorLuxottica, and Kim Jung-youn, 22, an heir to an online gaming fortune, are also among the world’s youngest billionaires.
This year also saw 12 of the
youngest self-made billionaires, with Surya Midha leading the group by two months and ranking sixth among the youngest billionaires.
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Born to Indian immigrant parents, Midha took the title from Scale AI’s Alexandr Wang, who held the top spot last year.
Midha’s co-founders at the AI recruiting startup Mercor, Brendan Foody and Adarsh Hiremath, are also on the list, each holding roughly a 22 per cent stake in the company.
The world’s top 10 youngest billionaires in 2026:
Here are the 10 youngest billionaires (under 30) in the world as of 2026, ranked from youngest to oldest:
#1
Amelie Voigt Trejes
Age 20 • Brazil
Industry
Industrial Machinery
#2
Johannes von Baumbach
Age 20 • Germany
#3
Lívia Voigt de Assis
Age 21 • Brazil
Industry
Industrial Machinery
#4
Clemente Del Vecchio
Age 21 • Italy
#5
Kim Jung-youn
Age 22 • South Korea
#6
Surya Midha
Age 22 • United States
#7
Brendan Foody
Age 22 • United States
#8
Adarsh Hiremath
Age 22 • United States
#9
Kevin David Lehmann
Age 23 • Germany
#10
Pedro Voigt Trejes
Age 23 • Brazil
Industry
Industrial Machinery
Source: Forbes World's Billionaires List 2026 (March 20, 2026) | Combined wealth: $92.4B
Indian Express InfoGenIE Note: Stock prices fluctuate daily, which can change net worth. The figures cited are accurate as of March 20, 2026.
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Cherry Gupta is an Assistant Manager – Content at The Indian Express. She leads the Top 10 section, curating list-based features on key national and international developments, and manages daily news content. She also produces SEO-driven articles and collaborates with the Lifestyle team to conduct interviews with notable artists and write workplace culture features.
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