Top 10 youngest billionaires in the world 2026: A 22-year-old Indian-origin is at No. 6

Top 10 youngest billionaires in the world 2026: There are total 35 youngest billionaires in the world, as of 2026.

Top 10 youngest billionaires in the world 2026: The number of Gen Z billionaires is rising, with Forbes’ World’s Billionaires List 2026 naming 35 individuals under 30, each with a net worth of at least $1 billion.

Together, the youngest billionaires hold a combined wealth of $92.4 billion this year, down from $152.3 billion last year.

Most of these youngest billionaires inherited their family’s fortunes.

At 20, Amelie Voigt Trejes is the world’s youngest billionaire and the largest individual shareholder of WEG, a company co-founded by her grandfather.

The second-youngest billionaire, Johannes von Baumbach, heir to Boehringer Ingelheim, is also 20 years old but seven weeks older than Amelie.

Clemente Del Vecchio, 21, an heir to EssilorLuxottica, and Kim Jung-youn, 22, an heir to an online gaming fortune, are also among the world’s youngest billionaires.